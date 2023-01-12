Pongal 2023: 3 traditional and delicious Pongal recipes you must try

Pongal is a traditional harvest festival celebrated in South India, particularly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The festival is a four-day event and is celebrated in the month of January. Harvest season is celebrated with the Pongal festival, which is also a time when people gather to worship the soil, mother nature, and farm animals for their role in their well-being and prosperity. Pongal is a festival that is annually observed in Tamil Nadu with great celebration and pomp. (Also read: Pongal 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

Pongal will be observed from January 15 to January 18 of this year as well. One of the most important aspects of the Pongal festival is the food. The traditional Pongal recipes are a combination of rice, lentils, and spices cooked together and served with ghee or clarified butter. Celebrate Pongal this year with these traditional yummy recipes.

Sweet Pongal

( Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Kheer)

Sweet Pongal is a speciality of Southern part of India. It is also a very popular breakfast dish made with rice, daal and jaggery.(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ghee 2 tbsp

Rice 1 cup

Moong dal 1/4 cup

Milk 1 cup

Water 3.5 cups

Jaggery 2 cups (chopped)

Water 1/2 cup

Ghee 2-3 tbsp

Cashews 1/3 cup (roughly chopped)

Cloves 2-3 nos.

Cardamom powder a pinch

Method:

1. Wash the rice and dal together in a bowl until the water runs clear, later drain the water.

2. Further set a pressure cooker over medium flame and add the ghee.

3. Once the ghee gets hot, add in the washed rice and dal, and saute them over medium flame until aromatic.

4. Once the rice and dal get aromatic, add in the milk and water, and pressure cook them for 5-6 whistles.

5. After cooking the rice and dal, in a separate pan add the jaggery along with water and cook it until one string consistency, this will take about 10-12 minutes.

6. Once the jaggery solution is ready, strain it into the cooked rice and dal.

7. Stir well and simmer the Pongal for 3-4 minutes.

8. Further set a small saucepan over high heat and add oil to it.

9. Once the oil gets hot, add in the chopped cashews and cloves.

10. Fry the nuts until light golden brown then pour them over the Pongal and add the cardamom powder and mix well.

11. Your sweet Pongal is ready to serve.

2. Milagu Pongal

(Recipe by Instagram/@homecookingshow)

Milagu Pongal is a famous South Indian recipe. For many South Indians, it is a comfort food as it is quick to prepare and is light on the stomach. (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Raw Rice (Ponni Variety) - 1 Cup

Moong Dal - 1/2 Cup

Peppercorn - 2 Tbsp

Water - 5 Cups

Salt - 2 Tsp

For Tempering

Ghee - 2 Tbsp

Cumin Seeds - 1 Tsp

Pound Pepper

Chopped Ginger

Cashew Nuts

Asafoetida Powder - 1/4 Tsp

Curry Leaves

Method:

1. Rinse and soak the rice and moong dal for about 30 mins

2. Add water in a pressure cooker and add the rice and moong dal. Pressure cook it for 5 to 6 whistles.

3. Make a coarse powder from pepper

4. Take a frying pan and add ghee. After the ghee is heated add jeera, coarsely ground pepper powder, cashews, ginger, and curry leaves.

5. After 5-6 whistles open the cooker and add the frying pan content into the cooker. Stir well and add ghee if necessary. Serve hot with chutney or sambar.

3. Kalkandu Pongal

(Recipe by Instagram/@homecookingshow)

This is a delicacy prepared during the days of Pongal. It is made with sugar candy and rice, unlike the Chakara Pongal which is made with jaggery.(pinterest)

Ingredients:

Rice - ½ cup

Sugar candy/ Kalkandu 200 grams

Milk 1 cup

Water

Cardamom

Cashews

Raisins

Ghee

Method:

1. In a large pan dissolve the sugar candy in water. Bring it to a boil and stir it continuously to completely dissolve the sugar candy

2. Turn off the stove and set it aside. Soak rice for about 30 minutes and set it aside

3. Now in a pot add water and milk and bring it to a boil. Add the soaked rice to it and cooked it till rice becomes soft

4. Now strain and add the sugar candy syrup to the rice mixture. Cook it till it thickens and comes together

5. Add some cardamom powder to it. Add some ghee and add roasted cashews and raisins for added flavour

6. You can add some saffron to garnish it. Kalkandu Pongal tastes best when served hot.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter