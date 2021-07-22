Quick and easy Aloo Chaat to brighten your weekend

Chaat is a dish that can be eaten at any time of day or night, people can indulge in delicious dishes like sev puri, dahi puri, pani puri, aloo chat, and so on at any point in the day and more often than not, people are simply looking for an excuse to indulge in them.

This recipe for aloo chat by Chef Ranveer Brar won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare and serve and the ingredients that go in it are those that are found easily in your kitchen as is great for an afternoon or evening snack. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Chaat Masala

1 ½ tsp Black pepper cons

3 tsp Cumin seeds

2 tsp Fennel seeds

¼ tsp Carom seeds

1 tsp Coriander seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 ½ Dried mango powder

1 ½ tsp Red chilli powder

For frying potatoes

4-5 tbsp Oil

3-4 Potatoes, boiled, cube

For Chaat

1 medium Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger, finely chopped

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

3-4 no. Green chili, chopped

1-2 tsp Lemon juice/ Tamarind water

Method to prepare

For Chaat Masala

Heat a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, carom seeds, coriander seeds dry roast them well.

Transfer it to a plate and let it cool down. Transfer the masala into the grinder, add salt to taste, sugar, dried mango powder, red chilli powder and grind it into a fine powder.

For frying potatoes

Heat oil in a deep pan, add boiled cube potatoes and fry until crisp and golden brown from all the sides.

Onces it's crisp, transfer it into a plate.

For Chaat

In a bowl, add fried potatoes, chopped onion, ginger, coriander leaves and lime juice and mix well. Serve immediately. Enjoy with your loved ones!

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON