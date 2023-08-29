Raksha Bandhan last-minute dessert: Make this delicious homemade Sandesh recipe for your sibling

Raksha Bandhan is here and it's time to pamper your sibling with gifts and sweets. The festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between brother and sister will be celebrated on two days this year - August 30 and August 31. According to drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi to your brother on August 30 will begin from 9 pm, while on August 31, sisters can tie this traditional thread till around 7am. Sweets during Raksha Bandhan festivities are looked forward to but the high amount of refined sugar can be damaging for health. Especially those with diabetes, high cholesterol and blood pressure should avoid mithais with sugar-loaded and high-fat sweets. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi to your brother? Know the auspicious timings) Homemade mithais or sweets can not only be customised as per your liking, but also are healthier than what's available at your local mithai shop.(Instagram/Lovneet Batra)

Homemade mithais or sweets can not only be customised as per your liking, but also are healthier than what's available at your local mithai shop.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the recipe of homemade Sandesh that you can enjoy with your sibling and family.

INGREDIENTS

1 ltr. milk

1 tsp lemon juice

1.5 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp cardamom powder

A few saffron strands

Chopped nuts for garnishing (such as pistachios)

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan, stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Once the milk comes to a boil, add a few drops of lemon juice or vinegar. Stir gently until the milk curdles and the whey separates from the curd.

Remove from heat and strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth or fine strainer. Rinse the chenna under cold water to remove any traces of lemon juice or vinegar.

Tie the muslin cloth with the chenna and hang it for about 30 minutes to drain excess whey. This helps in getting a crumbly texture for the Sandesh.

Transfer the drained chenna to a plate and knead it well using the heel of your hand until it becomes smooth and free of lumps.

Add jaggery and cardamom powder to the kneaded chenna. You can also add saffron strands soaked in a little warm milk for added flavour and colour. Mix well.

Take small portions of the chenna mixture and shape them into round or oval discs. You can also use moulds for decorative shapes.

Garnish the Sandesh with chopped nuts, and serve.