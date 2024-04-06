Ramadan 2024 recipe: Keema Kachori to make Iftar parties more special; here's how to make it at home

Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is about to end but the festivities have only begun. Every year, Ramadan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Observed by the Muslim community, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this one month, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. They consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur, and break their fast after sunset with dates and water. After that, Iftar-special dishes are prepared at home. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes, Iftar is relished with friends and family together. Ramadan symbolises peace, devotion, spirituality and charity. Keema, also known as minced meat, is one of the main ingredients of Iftar-special dishes during Ramadan.(Unsplash)

Keema, also known as minced meat, is one of the main ingredients of Iftar-special dishes during Ramadan. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. As we walk to the end of Ramadan for this year, we have curated a special recipe for making Keema Kachori at home.

Ingredients:

250 grams Mutton mince (keema)

as required Dough Refined flour (maida)

1 tablespoon Ghee

1 tablespoon Garlic chopped

1 inch Ginger finely chopped

1 medium Onion finely chopped

1-2 Green chillies finely chopped

1 teaspoon Coriander powder

1 teaspoon Roasted Cumin powder roasted

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

¼ teaspoon Turmeric powder

to taste Salt

2 tablespoons Fresh coriander leaves finely chopped

for deep-frying Oil

Method:

In a nonstick pan, add ghee and add garlic, ginger, onion and green chillies and saute everything together. Then add coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder and turmeric powder and mix and cook. In the mix, add mince mutton, salt and coriander leaves and cook for some time. Then remove from heat and let it cool. Kneed maida into a dough and divide the dough into small balls. Then add the mutton keema preparation into the dough and roll into thick discs. Deep-fry the kachoris till they are golden brown. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)