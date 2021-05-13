Recipe: Baked chicken and leeks straight from Courteney Cox’s kitchen

Fans on her Instagram can easily vouch that she is indeed real life Monica Geller from Friends and Courteney Cox’s well-organised kitchen and regular updates about the dishes she tries her hands on are to be blamed. The Hollywood star channelled her inner Monica Geller, a famous on-screen character that she played, to once again spill the beans on another chicken dinner recipe, this time it being mouthwatering, tender and juicy baked chicken and leeks.

We have grown up loving the comically obsessive ‘neat freak’ that Monica Geller was in the US television sitcom ‘Friends’ and all we ever craved was to binge on the mouthwatering dishes that were whipped up by her chef character, played by Courteney. If you are a ‘Friends’ fan, chances are that you swear by Monica’s cooking and this Thursday, we’ve got a lip smacking recipe of baked chicken and leeks straight from Courteney’s kitchen, which is sure to make you go weak in the knees even as you bookmark it for dinner.

Ingredients:

4 lb chicken

Olive oil spray (organic)

Kosher salt

Herbs de Provence

3-4 leeks

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Starting breast side down, cover the entire chicken with olive oil spray. Generously sprinkle kosher salt, then Herbs de Provence. Repeat on both sides and breast side up.

Put the chicken on a baking sheet or roasting pan and bake for 25 minutes. Prepare leeks: thinly slice, soak and rinse.

After 25 minutes turn oven down to 350°F and cook for 40-45 minutes. After 10 minutes of baking at 350°, add leeks all around the chicken.

At 40 minutes, insert a thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh, but not touching the bone, to check temperature of the chicken. Done at 165°F. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes and slice.

(Recipe: Courteney Cox)

Benefits:

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

