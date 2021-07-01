Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: Beat the summer heat with a frozen dessert of mango sorbet

Ditch unhealthy fats and calories and tick your vitamin C intake for the day with a refreshing glass of vegan mango sorbet served with coconut cream. Check out its drool-worthy recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Recipe: Beat the summer heat with a frozen dessert of mango sorbet(Instagram/gloriouslyvegan)

A perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day is to indulge in a frozen dessert of mango sorbet and with the king of fruits ruling the current season, we decided to make a vegan one at home which can last for up to 5-7 days. Ditch unhealthy fats and calories and tick your vitamin C intake for the day with a refreshing glass of vegan mango sorbet served with coconut cream.

It’s that time of year again when cravings for mango delights are at an all time high as the mango season has finally arrived for a limited period of time and apart from being a delicious fruit, the immense health benefits of the tropical fruit can’t be looked over. Check out the recipe of vegan mango sorbet with coconut cream and the health benefits of the fruit below.

Ingredients:

3 cups Mango, in cubes

1 cup Cold Water

1/3 cup Sugar

1 Lemon, squeezed

Ingredients for cream:

1 cup Coconut cream

1 tbsp. Corn Starch

1 tbsp. Water

1 tbsp. Sugar

Method:

Add lemon juice to the mango cubes and refrigerate for 1 hour. Process mango with sugar and water in a food processor, pulse until soft. Taste and add a bit more sugar if needed.

Place it in a sealed container and freeze (at least 4 hours). Dissolve corn starch in water, heat coconut cream to medium heat in a pot and add the dissolved corn starch and sugar.

Stir constantly until it thickens. Let it cool. Remove mango sorbet from freezer and scoop it out. Serve with coconut cream.

(Recipe: Instagram/gloriouslyvegan)

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

Mango consumption helps in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.

