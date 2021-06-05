Recipe: Bookmark Raspberry and Coconut Chia Pudding for healthy Sunday breakfast

They say when it’s raining pudding, hold your bowl up and that’s exactly how we plan to welcome our Sunday morning as we bookmark this recipe of Raspberry and Coconut Chia Pudding that we stumbled upon recently. Solving the age old dilemma of why have desserts and breakfast separately when you can have them together, we are going forward with this perfect combo of Raspberry and Coconut Chia Pudding so that we tick nutrition and taste both for the weekend.

Like is the case with all chia dishes, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.

Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Given that most of the fitness enthusiasts swear by the goodness of this superfood called chia seeds, here’s the recipe of this delicious Raspberry and Coconut Chia Pudding which is a dessert that you can have first thing in the morning without any guilt.

Ingredients:

50g of chia seeds

200ml of coconut milk (from a carton)

40g of frozen or fresh raspberries

1tsp of vanilla extract

2 tbsp of coconut yogurt + extra for serving

1-2 tbsp of maple syrup (optional)

Method:

Add the raspberries, vanilla extract, coconut yogurt and coconut milk to a blender and blend until smooth. In a large bowl add the chia seeds, pour in the raspberry milk and mix everything together using a whisk to prevent any lumps.

Add the maple syrup if using and mix again. Place in the fridge overnight for the best thick and creamy consistency or for at least 2-3 hours. Serve with extra coconut yogurt and berries.

(Recipe: Elisa, Instagram/happyskinkitchen)

Benefits:

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

Raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing.

Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter