Recipe: Bored of same old nimbu-paani, sachet mixes? Try these 3 summer coolers
The Covid-19 lockdown is not all that bad as you get to spend additional quality time with your family which can be made fun and exciting as you whip up some delicious summer coolers to freshen your day together. Here are the amazing recipes of three delightful summer coolers - Coconut Lemongrass and Passion Fruit, Kokum Grapefruit Sherbat and Cucumber and Basil Spritzer, which spell pure indulgence and help you quench your thirst in the tastiest manner.
Summers provide us with a big excuse to make that glass taller and cooler especially for those who are bored of the same old nimbu-paani and sachet-ready mixes. Move over orange and lime as the only two refreshing and cooling fruit choices you can opt for in this heat and go try these easy to concoct summer coolers that can be blended in less than 10 minutes.
Coconut Lemongrass and Passion Fruit
Ingredients:
180ml Fresh Coconut water
1 Fresh lemongrass stick
20ml Passion Fruit puree
Method:
Add the chopped lemongrass in a cocktail shaker. Muddle gently to release the flavour oils and aromas. Add the passion fruit puree and coconut water.
Add ice and shake it for 30seconds. Serve it in a pre-chilled High-Ball glass, garnish it with a thin lemongrass stick in the glass.
Kokum Grapefruit Sherbat
Ingredients:
45ml Kokum Puree (Home Made)
15 ml Grapefruit Syrup
Pinch of Rock salt
150ml Chilled water/ Soda
Method:
Make Kokum Puree by combining Kokum, sugar, and remaining water in a small sauce pan. Heat until sugar has melted. Chill until ready to serve.
To make the drink: Add Kokum puree, Grapefruit Syrup in a cocktail shaker, add ice and water and sake it for 30sec. Serve in pre-chilled Old-Fashioned glass, garnish with Sliced Kokum.
Cucumber and Basil Spritzer
Ingredients:
1 cucumber, peeled and seeded
8 Basil leaves
60ml Sweet and sour syrup
120ml water
Top it up with Chilled soda
Method:
Add the peeled cucumber and 120ml water in mixing glass. Muddle until the cucumber is liquefied and pureed.
Make lime simple syrup by combining sugar, lime zest, and remaining water in a small saucepan. Heat until sugar has melted. Chill until ready to serve
To make the drink: Place 2 basil leaves, add 60 ml sweet and sour syrup in the glass. Use the back of a spoon to muddle the basil. Add 60 cucumber puree and stir gently to mix.
Top with Chilled Club soda. Serve in pre-chilled High-Ball glass, garnish with sliced cucumber and fresh basil sprig.
(All recipes: Manoj Jangid, Director of Food & Beverage, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar)
Which of these summer coolers are you going to try first?