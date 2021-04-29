Recipe: Bring the taste of Mexico to your dining table with Chalupas

While tacos, nachos, burritos and enchiladas may be dishes from Mexican cuisine that our stomachs and palate may be well versed with, another interesting and lesser known delicious dish that comes from central and southern Mexico is the humble Chalupa. The chalupa bread is traditionally made in the shape of a boat and then fried, it is crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. It is then topped with ingredients often found on tacos including cheese, salsa, and lettuce, however one can always customised based on one's preference. Check it out:

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

1 cup milk

Oil for frying

For Garnish

chopped Lettuce

chopped cilantro

sour cream

refried beans

guacamole

chopped black olives

cheese tex mix blend

Pico de Gallo

Instructions

Making Chalupa Dough

Start by mixing all the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder and salt) together. Following this add the wet ingredients, starting with oil and mix it in the dough. Then knead the dough using milk, starting with ¾ cup milk at one go then adding the rest as required.

You can use water if you need a little more liquid to knead the dough. Continue kneading till the dough feels soft and it has come together.

To make the chalupas, start by cutting dough into 8 equal parts. The roll each part into a ball by moving it around between your palms. Then using a rolling pin, roll out each ball into a circle of 7-8 inch (diameter).

Using a fork, make some holes in the uncooked chalupa which will ensure it does not puff a lot while frying.

Heat up some oil in a skillet and turn it up to a medium flame, once the oil is holt enough slide in the uncooked chalupa bread in to the oil.

Once the chalupa bread puffs up, using a pair of tongs flip it to the other side and using the tongs pinch it down the middle to give it a taco like shape. Now cook this side for another 30 seconds, followed by the other turned side so that the chalupas are nice, golden and crispy. Now all you need to do is serve them hot and with abundant fillings.

Serving

To serve chalupas place the fried bread in a plate and top it with your choice of toppings which can be both vegetarian and non vegetarian, depending on your preference top up your fried bread with refried beans, guacamole, pica de Gallo , chopped lettuce , cheese, olives and sour cream or any other desired toppings. Enjoy with your loves ones!

(Recipe courtesy The Belly Rules The Mind)