Recipe: Brush aside Monday blues with Georgian staple food Egg Butter Feta Khachapuri

We were in no mood to scroll through mouthwatering foodie pictures this Monday but that was right before we walked into a lipsmacking recipe of Georgian staple food - Egg Butter Feta Khachapuri. A warm boat-shaped yeast bread stuffed with multiple different kinds of cheese and an egg in the center is all we dream of to brush aside Monday blues.

So, what are you waiting for? Whip up Egg Butter Feta Khachapuri in a jiffy with the recipe given below and drool over this platter of joy:

Ingredients for dough

00 flour- 700gms

Dry Yeast- 7gms

Water - 425ml

Extra Virgin olive oil - 25ml

Sea Salt- 30gms

Ingredients for toppings

Fresh mozzarella- 50gms

Parmesan- 5gms

Yellow Cheddar- 15gms

Butter - 30gms

Feta Cheese- 30gms

Eggs - 1

Method for the dough

Mix flour, yeast, water and knead the dough till all the ingredients are well combined. Add in the oil and salt and knead further to make sure the dough is smooth. Roll the dough firmly and let it proof for about 12 hours in the refrigerator covered. The dough should easily double up in the fridge.

After 12 hours, remove the dough from the fridge and let it sit out till it reaches room temperature. During this time, the dough should be completely covered and it may even rise further. Once it's at room temperature, lightly dust the work surface, start rolling the dough, and spread it in a circle roughly 12 inches in diameter.

Stuff two opposite ends of the circle with 30gms mozzarella, parmesan, feta and Cheddar.Then roll 2 opposite sides of the circle towards the center so it ends up have a boat like shape. Then pinch the corners together. Transfer the khachapuri onto a greased baking tray and let it proof further for about 2-3hrs in a warm place covered in a wet cloth.

Preheat a stone oven at 250C. Top the center of the khachapuri with the remaining mozzarella and bake for about 15mins till the crust starts turning golden brown. Remove from the oven, crack the egg open in the centre and bake till the egg white is completely cooked, leaving the yolk runny. Garnish the khachapuri with cold dollops of butter and feta and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Hitesh Shanbhag)