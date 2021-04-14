Recipe: Chef Monica Geller aka Courteney Cox whips up savoury Chicken Parmesan

We have grown up loving the comically obsessive ‘neat freak’ that Monica Geller was in the US television sitcom ‘Friends’ and all we ever craved was to binge on the mouthwatering dishes that were whipped up by her chef character, played by Courteney Cox. If you are a ‘Friends’ fan, chances are that you swear by Monica’s cooking and this Wednesday we’ve got a lip smacking recipe of Chicken Parmesan straight from Courteney’s kitchen, which is sure to make you go weak in the knees even as you bookmark it for dinner.

Taking to her social media handle, Courteney recently shared a video where she can be seen channeling her inner Monica Geller as she geared up in her kitchen to spill the beans on her Chicken Parmesan recipe. Earlier last month, she had revealed that despite playing a chef on the sitcom, she never learned how to chop but her recent video shows her to have polished the skill further.

Check out Courteney Cox’s Chicken Parmesan recipe here:

Ingredients:

4 or 6 (smart chicken)

Chicken breasts

2 eggs

Fresh chopped parsley

A few minced garlic cloves

Salt and pepper

2 jars of your favourite marinara sauce

Gluten-free Italian seasoned bread crumbs

Grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup olive oil

4 fresh mozzarella balls in water

Handful of chopped basil

Method:

Preheat oven to 430 F. Whisk the eggs, minced garlic, salt, pepper and parsley. Mix in chicken breasts and cover marinate for at least 15 minutes in the fridge but the longer the better. Even overnight if you have time.

When ready to cook put bread crumbs and handful of parmesan cheese in a shallow platter. Dip chicken and lightly cover. Heat olive oil in large frying pan over medium high heat until hot and shimmering.

Cook chicken one side at a time, until golden brown, around 4 minutes per side. Remember you will put in the oven later to melt mozzarella. Place chicken in a baking dish and cover with warmed marinara sauce.

Top with sliced mozzarella. Sprinkle parmesan and chopped basil. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

