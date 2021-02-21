Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Before the Monday anxiety kicks in, we always look for a dish to savour the blissful traces of Sunday and that’s when we stumbled upon a recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu. Love tofu, pasta, or even better - both together? Well, we have good news for you!
This cosy meal of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu is packed with your favourite flavours and is also vegan. So what are you waiting for? Whip up this droolworthy dish this Sunday evening through the easy recipe given below and thank us later:
Ingredients:
For the coconut pasta
2 cups pasta of choice
1 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tin coconut milk
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp nutritional yeast
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 cup kale, de-stemmed and chopped
For quick crispy tofu
2 tbsp olive oil
1 10-oz block extra firm tofu
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tbsp tamari
1 tsp maple syrup
1 tsp hot sauce
Method to cook pasta:
Cook the pasta according to instructions on packaging. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the garlic for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant. Now, add the coconut milk, salt, nutritional yeast, the cooked pasta, and cornstarch. Stir until the sauce thickens.
Method to cook tofu:
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Dip the tofu cubes in the cornstarch, then transfer to the frying pan and cook for around 10 minutes, rotating frequently, until golden and crispy on all sides. Then, add the tamari, maple syrup and hot sauce and stir the tofu cubes to combine with the sauce. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Maria, Instagram/earthofmariaa)
Plant based comfort food deliciousness always gets a yes from vegan lovers. What’s your go-to simple dinner?
