Recipe: Enjoy goodness of instant espresso and chocolate with Café Coffee Cookie

What’s better than homemade cookies on a Monday evening? The scent of freshly brewed sweet coffee filling the house and we are totally signing up for it to brush aside our Monday blues as we bake some Café Coffee Cookies.

If you are a coffee lover, we have some good news for you. Enjoy the goodness of instant espresso and chocolate with this quick and easy cookie recipe of Café Coffee Cookies that can be whipped up with few ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your kitchen.

Ingredients for cookies:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 egg

1 1/2cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon coffee concentrate

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 bag semisweet chocolate chunks (2 cups)

Ingredients for coffee drizzle:

1/2 teaspoon coffee concentrate

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Method:

Heat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, beat granulated and brown sugars, butter and egg with an electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with a spoon, until creamy.

Stir in flour, 1 tablespoon coffee concentrate, the baking soda and salt. Stir in pecans and chocolate chunks.

Drop dough by 1/4 cupfuls about 2 inches apart onto an ungreased large cookie sheet.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and edges are set. Cool for 4 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, dissolve 1/2 teaspoon coffee concentrate in water. Stir in powdered sugar until smooth and thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle cooled cookies with coffee drizzle made with coffee concentrate. Enjoy!

(Recipe: SLAY Coffee)

This is the sweetest way to indulge in super-size satisfaction for coffee lovers and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into these Café Coffee Cookies. What about you?

