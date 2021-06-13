Recipe: Go closer to gourmet cooking goal with Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers

Plump, colourful and spicy, bell peppers or capsicum come in green, yellow and red colours which add instant brightness to our platter apart from packing the most nutrition and other health benefits. Hence, this Sunday, we are opting to go closer to our gourmet cooking goals with Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers.

Looking for a delicious vegetarian snack that comes together in as little as 30 minutes? Search no further as we got you sorted with these cheesy, loaded with vegetables and a slightly crunch recipe of Vegan Stuffed Cheesy Bell Peppers that will keep you coming back for its absolutely delicious taste.

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers

2 cups cooked rice of choice

1 cup textured soy protein or chickpeas

1/2 cup light coconut milk

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

4 tbsp crushed tomatoes

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp Braggs aminos

1 tbsp oil (e.g. sesame oil or coconut oil)

1 tbsp peanut butter

1/2 tbsp curry powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

salt and pepper to taste

vegan cheese sauce (or your favourite vegan cheese) to taste

chopped chives to taste

Method:

Cook your favourite rice according to packaging instructions. You will need 2 cups of cooked rice for this recipe. Soak 1 cup of textured soy protein (TVP) in a bowl with 1 cup of hot water (or vegetable broth) and set aside for 5-10 minutes (skip this step if you are going to use chickpeas). They will begin to fluff and absorb all the liquid

Heat oil in a skillet, add the chopped onion, minced garlic, the textured soy protein and fry for 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Add the chopped 1/2 cup bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, Braggs, peanut butter, spices (curry, smoked paprika), salt/pepper to taste and coconut milk to the skillet and let simmer for about 5 minutes on low-medium heat. Stir occasionally.

Fill the 4 peppers with the rice/veggie mixture, add your favorite vegan cheese to taste or make easy vegan cheese sauce and cook in the oven at 190 degrees C (about 375 degrees F) for about 30-45 minutes. You will probably have some leftovers of the rice/veggie mixture. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/weightloss.well.daily)

Benefits:

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

As for the chickpeas, apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, they also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

