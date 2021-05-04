Recipe: Got an overripe banana? Use it to make blueberry chia jam baked oats

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages outside at an alarming rate, a health conscious lifestyle is the need of the hour which includes not only a motivated home-based exercise plan but also a fit diet plan. If you are running out of delicious breakfast ideas while you juggle work from home and household chores together amid Covid-19 lockdown, check out the easy to make recipe of blueberry chia jam baked oats here and thank us later.

Ingredients:

50g oat flour

2.5g baking powder

1 banana

1 egg

60ml water or milk of choice

A square of dark choc (optional)

Topped with Blueberry chia jam (microwave 15-20 bluebs + 5g chia seeds on high for 2-3 minutes or until thickened)

Method:

Combine everything except the dark choc in a blender until it reaches a cake batter-like consistency. Pour the batter into a ramekin and spoon the dark choc into the centre. Spread the blueberry chia jam on the top. Bake at 200 degrees C for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Jenny, Instagram/mybrunchncoffee)

Benefits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

On the other hand, bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

