Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies
- What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
Those who have been prepping gluten-free foods lately, made from sourdough bread, might be left with a lot of gluten-free sourdough discard and if you are one of them, we have good news for you as you can use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies. What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.
Sourdough discard is basically the portion you leave out when building a regular sourdough starter but there is nothing wrong with it except that it cannot be used to keep the dish at a manageable size. Instead of wasting it, the discarded sourdough can be scooped up and stored in a jar and kept in the refrigerator or freezer for later use to bake another treat.
Check out the tempting recipe of Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies here:
Ingredients:
½ cup (100g) refined coconut oil, softened, similar in texture to softened butter
⅔ cup (96g) coconut sugar
1 flax egg (see Notes) or regular egg, room temperature
½ cup (125g) mature gluten-free sourdough starter, unfed (see Notes)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sea salt
2 cups + 2 tablespoons (204g) blanched almond flour
1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
Flaky sea salt, to sprinkle on top, optional
Method:
Mix together the coconut oil and coconut sugar until smooth and lightened slightly in color. Add the flax egg (or regular egg), vanilla extract, and sourdough discard, and mix until smooth.
Add the almond flour, salt, and baking soda to the wet ingredients. Mix until well incorporated. Fold in the chopped chocolate. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour (or up to 48 hours).
When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350ºF. Use a cookie scoop (using this size will give you 12 cookies, using this smaller size will give you about 20) to form cookies and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet; press down slightly.
Sprinkle with flaky sea salt if desired. Bake for about 10 or until just beginning to turn golden brown around the edges. Store leftover cookies in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
For the discard: don’t use discard that is from a super new starter – it should be smelling good and at least a week old. The starter does not need to be active, and should be fed with about 100% hydration.
(Recipe: Rachel Conners, Instagram/bakeritablog)
Which homemade cookies do you swear by?
