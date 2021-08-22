Recipe: Healthy and heavenly Bounty Bliss Balls for your sweet cravings

If you are feeling guilty about gorging on all the buttery and calorie-laden food this Raksha Bandhan, and yet craving for something sweet, these Bounty Bliss Balls may come to your rescue.

Made with all the healthy ingredients from almond flour, coconut and jaggery, these blissful balls will delight your sweet tooth like never before.

Popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares the recipe of this super-healthy dessert on her Instagram page, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“This Rakshabandhan gift your brother or sister the healthy treat they deserve to make up for all the pranks you pulled on each other. I have made my version of the Bounty Bliss Ball which is super quick to make and will make you the popular one in the family,” she wrote on her page.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan recipe special: Savour rose laddu, barfi roll, ghevar on Rakhi

Bounty Bliss Balls Recipe

Ingredients

2/3 cup Coconut Shreds

1/3 cup Almond flour

3 tbsp Coconut Yogurt

1 tbsp Jaggery Syrup

1/3 Tsp Salt

Melted Dark Chocolate

Instructions

Add coconut shreds, almond flour, coconut yogurt, jaggery syrup and pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Knead it all together.

Make round balls and place them in a mould or a plate. Put it in fridge for 20 mins.

Coat it with melted chocolate and put it in the fridge till it hardens.

Health benefits

Coconut are packed with nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins and antioxindants. They are a good source of copper and iron. However, eating too much coconut can increase your cholesterol levels. Jaggery on the other hand, improves digestion, aids in diabetes and boosts immunity. Almond flour is packed with vitamins and anti-oxidants and is a good source of magnesium, calcium, phosphorous etc.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON