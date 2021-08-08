Recipe: Let no-bake Osteoarthritis Energy Balls support overall joint health

We perfectly know and honestly dread that feeling of Smonday, when Sunday is still not over but Monday vibes have started settling in and to brush those blues aside, we are whipping up some no-bake Osteoarthritis Energy Balls this evening. Satisfy sweet cravings and health of your joints with this snack recipe of Osteoarthritis Energy Balls which needs no baking, uses vegan-friendly ingredients and is sure to lift up your drooping Smonday mood in a jiffy!

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance as we enter a new work week and dug up a recipe of no-bake Osteoarthritis Energy Balls to support our overall joint health.

Ingredients:

60g Almonds

90g Desiccated Coconut

4 Dates (Without Seed)

100g Almond Butter

1 tbs Maple Syrup

1 tbs Cocoa Powder

1⁄2 tsp Ground Vanilla

1 Pinch of Salt

1 Pinch of Turmeric

Method:

Finely chop the almonds and dates (using a hand blender if you have one) and mix with half of the desiccated coconut. In a bowl, place the almond butter, maple syrup, cocoa powder, ground vanilla, salt and turmeric.

Add the almond and date mixture and mix well. Once mixed together, roll the mixture into balls (or if you have a cake pop mould, this would also work great!) and place onto a tray lined with baking paper. Place into the fridge and leave to set for 1hr. Then enjoy!

(Recipe: Liebscher and Bracht, Instagram/liebscherbracht.en)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energised without crashing soon afterwards.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

