Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now

Getting out of bed on a Thursday morning is as easy as moving mountains but if the smell of cinnamon baking and ooey gooey yeast-y rolls are wafting through the house, our feet have springs and spirits inevitably high. Since weekend is taking forever to come, we can do with some sweet, fluffy morning treat and that’s when we stumbled upon a recipe of Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls that serve just the purpose especially with their nutty and simply irresistible chocolate filling.

Cinnamon Rolls carry the nostalgia of winter mornings but with sultry summers at our doorstep, the amazing combination of chocolate and hazelnuts is the perfect consolation one could ever have. Check out the mouthwatering recipe of Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls here:

Ingredients:

Dough -

60g Flour

64g @myproteinau Vanilla Casein

3g Baking Powder

1/2 Cup Warm Water

7g Dry Active Yeast

4g Sugar

25g Egg Whites

Filling -

15g Light Butter/Butter Substitute

2 Tsp Cinnamon

1 Tbs Sweetener

Icing -

30g Light Cream Cheese

15ml Almond Milk

30g @myproteinau Vanilla Whey

20g @myproteinau Choc Hazelnut Spread

1 Snack Kinder (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 180C and prepare your desired baking pan. (You can use two 4 inch springform tins. Add warm water (just hot to touch) to a glass, then pour in yeast and sugar and stir to combine. Leave to the side for around 15 minutes and it’ll puff up a tonne.

While the yeast is activating, sieve protein, flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. When the yeast is ready, pour it into the dry mix and add egg white, then stir to create your dough. Once dough is formed, pull out and begin kneading on a large piece of baking paper.

After a quick knead, add to an oiled bowl and cover, leaving for 20 minutes to rise. While it’s rising, combine your filling ingredients in a bowl and melt together. Once your 20 minutes is up, punch the dough back down to remove the air and then roll out into a rectangle between two sheets of baking paper.

Brush your filling on to your rolled out dough, then roll up and slice in half to make two rolls. Throw them bad bois in the oven for 10-12 minutes, and while they’re cooking combine your icing ingredients in a bowl and whisk with a fork to combine, then put in fridge. Pull them out, let them cool, ice them, smash them, love them.

(Recipe: Zac Kerr, Instagram/counting_zacros)

What is your comfort food to take you through the rest of the weekdays?

