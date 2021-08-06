Recipe: Nurse period pain and cramps with this detox bowl

According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet. As per a clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance this Friday and dug up a recipe of detox bowl which is not only delicious but also healthy and amazing for your period days by making you feel less bloated and have lesser or no cramps. Cutting out gluten or indulging in plant-based dishes do not have to be boring and this yummy detox bowl is enough to back our claim as it nurses period pain and cramps.

Check out the recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

2 cups of frozen raspberries and blueberries

1 cup frozen cauliflower

1 cup almond milk

3 medjool dates

1 teaspoon pure nut butter

Method:

Mix in a food processor until creamy. Garnish it with toppings of 3 tablespoons of almond chia gel, half banana, cashews, sunflower seeds, walnuts, pecans and cacao nibs. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Laura, Instagram/mammaluv_)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

On the other hand, blueberry-enriched diet may help women’s muscle growth and repair, manage oxidative stress and oxygen consumption rate or metabolism as per a study conducted at Cornell University and published in the Journal of Nutrition. In general, blueberries are the king of antioxidant foods and protect cholesterol in our blood from becoming damaged while also lowering blood pressure.

From vitamins C to K, cauliflower is packed with nutrients and has calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. As additional benefits, the vegetable has anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial effects which also means that including cauliflower in diet helps prevent cancer as it protects cells from damage.

Almond milk is not only low in calories but also dairy-free, nutritious and may reduce the risk of heart disease. While unsweetened almond milk doesn't raise blood sugar, enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones as it is high in vitamin D.

It is ideal for those following a vegan lifestyle, as well as for those who suffer from lactose intolerance and dairy allergies. Packed with impeccable health benefits, almond milk is low in fat and cuts the risk of high cholesterol.

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

