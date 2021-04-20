Recipe: Pep up your drooping Tuesday mood with drool-worthy protein pancakes

One perk of Covid-19 lockdown is that it has turned almost all of us into home cooks who are firmly in the comfort food zone. From mastering a new or old cooking technique to going from baking our own bread and now pound cakes, we have become quite a pro in whipping up not only tasty treats but also started giving importance to healthy food.

As the run up to strengthen one’s immunity amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic continues, we are all for exchanging our secret recipes that not only promise to tantalise our taste buds but also boost them with health. On that note, pep up your drooping Tuesday mood and paint the weekday blues in crispy multi-hues with this recipe of super fluffy, light and delicious protein pancakes which are a guaranteed way to make you forget all gloom:

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp protein powder

1 banana

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp of honey (or agave syrup)

Method:

Blend all of the ingredients together. Heat coconut oil in a pan over medium heat. Scoop a small amount of the mixture into your pan.

Once bubbles begin to form, flip your pancake and cook on the other side. Repeat this with the remaining mixture. Add your favorite toppings or make a jam by heating frozen berries.

(Recipe: Angel Ranae, Instagram/angelranaeee)

Benefits:

Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

On the other hand, bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

