Recipe: Sali Par Eddu with Ladi Pav is really Parsi-Indian version of Shakshouka

As a comfort food that transcends traditional mealtime boundaries, Shakshouka can be enjoyed at anytime, be it breakfast, brunch or dinner and is called Sali Par Eddu by the Parsi community in India. Originally from North-African countries like Tunisia, Shakshouka was widely adopted by Israeli cuisine while Turkey and Latin America have their own versions of the dish.

On Tuesdays we are game for experimenting with lesser known dishes to lift up our dropping energies hence, here’s Shakshouka meeting crispy hash browns with a recipe of Sali Par Eddu and Ladi Pav which is basically a Parsi cuisine served with soft and puffy Indian style bread. Chcek out the recipe of Sali Par Eddu and Ladi Pav here for a finger-licking experience:

Ingredients for Ladi Pav:

1¼ cup milk, warm

2 tsp sugar

7 grams dry yeast

3 cup (450 grams) maida / plain flour

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp butter, softened

Method for Ladi Pav:

Firstly, in a bowl activate the yeast by combining 1 cup milk, 2 tsp sugar and 7 grams dry yeast. Add 3 cup maida and ½ tsp salt. Knead until the dough turns soft.

Further, add 2 tbsp butter and knead the dough. Cover with cling wrap or cloth and rest for 2 hours in a warm place. Further, punch the dough and knead it slightly to remove air incorporated.

Place the balls into a greased tray. place them leaving equal space in between. Brush the dough with milk without damaging the balls. Cover with cling wrap and allow to rest for 20 minutes or until the dough reaches the brim of the tray.

Preheat and bake at 180-degree celsius for 20 minutes, or until the pav turns golden brown from top. Once the pav is out of the oven, rub with butter to get a shiny look.

Also, cover with a wet cloth to get a super soft cloth and allow to cool completely. Enjoy!

Ingredients for Sali Par Eddu:

3 cups Potato (Aloo), julienned to straws

2 Whole Egg

1 Tomato (finely chopped)

1 Onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

Salt

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder, freshly crushed

1 tablespoon Ghee

Method for Sali Par Eddu:

In a kadai, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden. Strain on a kitchen towel and keep aside. You can also air fry them in an air fryer alternatively, for a healthier option.

Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped tomatoes and the potato straws and spread to make a thick bed. Press gently with a spatula to get a thick even layer.

Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes. Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.

Cook on low flame till the egg whites are fully cooked or you can keep the eggs runny also, depending on your preference. Once done turn off heat and serve Sali Par Eddu.

(Recipe: Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats at Westin Pune Koregaon Park)

