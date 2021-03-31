Recipe: Serve these Apple Pie Pip Tarts with vanilla icecream and thank us later

Life is short and unpredictable, eat dessert first especially if it is a plate of Apple Pie Pip Tarts. We believe that there is no better way to bring people together than with desserts which are also nature’s way of making up for weekdays.

Hence, we share with you a delicious recipe of Apple Pie Pip Tarts that are sure to make you and your family members drool over healthy treats this Wednesday:

Ingredients:

For dough

90g oat flour

10g almond flour (or more oats)

80g thick yogurt

Pinch of cinnamon

20g apple purée (homemade - recipe below)

For the filling/apple purée (more or less):

4 apples cut in cubes

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

Pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and a bit of ginger

For the glaze:

1 tbsp tahini

1/2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

Pinch of cinnamon

(Water to thin if needed)

Method:

Start by cooking your apples in a pan with a bit of water, until soft and can mash with a fork. Mash as much as you can or leave some pieces if you don’t like it too puréed.

Roll your dough in a rectangular shape and cut 6 same rectangles. Add the filling to one, and top it with the second. Close it on the sides.

Repeat for the other 2. Bake for 15-20min at 180C or until golden. Once cooked, add your glaze, some more apples and enjoy!

(Recipe: Ghid, Instagram/lalifedeghid)

Benefits:

Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C. High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

Apples may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

