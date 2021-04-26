Recipe: Sink your teeth into healthy sweet treats today with cookie dough bars

A nutritious, delicious snack that can be made at home from the scratch is a weakness for most of us especially under lockdown times when indulging in outside food is a strict “no” to curb the spread of coronavirus and that’s when we stumbled upon this lip-smacking recipe of cookie dough bars. Enjoy a week of sweet but healthy snacking with this recipe of high protein cookie dough bars that will keep in the fridge for 4 days and serves 6.

As per the latest analysis, the size of the Global Healthy Snack Market is projected to reach USD 108.11 billion by 2027 courtesy the rising consumer focus on nutritional values of snacks such as high vitamins and proteins and low calories. Driven by this healthy trend, we decided to sink our teeth into some healthy sweet treat today with these cookie dough bars.

Ingredients:

Cookie dough -

65g ground almonds

25g chocolate protein powder

40g honey

1 tbsp water

30g unsalted butter, melted

40g dark chocolate, chopped

Caramel

80g peanut butter

15g unsalted butter, melted

Pinch of salt

Topping -

60g dark chocolate

3 tbsp boiling water

Method:

Line a small 1lb loaf tin with parchment. In a bowl mix together the ground almonds and protein powder until combined. Add the honey, water, melted butter and chocolate chunks and mix again until you have a thick dough.

Press into the prepared tin to create an even layer, then place in the fridge. Next make the caramel, mix together the peanut butter, honey, melted butter and salt until combined. Remove the cookie dough from the fridge and spoon over the caramel ensuring its evenly spread.

Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours to set. Once set, break the remaining chocolate into a bowl and pour over the boiling water. Begin to stir the water and chocolate until chocolate is melted. Pop in the microwave for 10 seconds to fully melt if needed.

Pour over the set caramel and spread quickly to the edges. Place in the fridge for 30minutes before serving!

(Recipe: Sarah, Instagram/sarahshealthykitchen)

Curb cravings between meals by whipping up these simple-to-make cookie dough bars that are easy to carry and prepared by heterogeneous mixture of all things healthy.

