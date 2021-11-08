Recipe: Straighten your chef hat and whip up you own box of Rose blossom Ladoo

Winters are here and as an excuse to celebrate all things rose, we are straightening our chef hat and whipping up our own box of Rose blossom Ladoo. You see, homemade desserts are the best gift box ever and if you agree with us, check out this easy and scent-ual recipe of Rose blossom Ladoo below.

The recipe makes 40 ladoos of 30 gms each. It is no secret that the past year and a half of Covid-19 lockdown has taught us how to use fresh, local ingredients to cook our own meals as ordering food from outside was off imagination and since we can taste the difference when one uses really fresh seasonal ingredients, we thought of whipping up our own desserts this festive week.

Ingredients:

Gram flour – 1 kilo

Hazelnut – 250 grams

Sugar – 800 gms

Ghee (clarified butter) – 500 grams

Rose Paste – 150 grams

Rose Petals – 180 gms

Honey – 80 gms

Method:

In a thick bottomed Kadhai cook melt the ghee and add Gram flour slowly to it. Cook the Gram flour till brown color and then leave it aside to cool down. Hazelnut to be toasted and then crushed to smaller pieces

Make a caramel of the sugar given in the recipe and add the crushed hazelnut to the melted sugar. Mix the gram flour mixture and hazelnut mixture. Divide the mixture into 30 gms ladoo and coat it with dried petals of rose.

For help of coating the rose petals use some honey in hand to roll.

(Recipe: JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru)

Benefits:

Rose petals have antioxidants that work to protect the body from cell damage while their polyphenols content reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cognitive diseases. They are helpful in nourishing the body from the inside out courtesy their low-calorie content and being rich in water and Vitamins A and E.

