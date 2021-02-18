Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away
Katsu curry is a Japanese dish that has a delicous and crunchy cutlet of chicken, pork or even paneer and tofu if you are vegetarian or vegan. This is served over rice and then coated with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food dish. The Japanese curry features a panko coated cutlet and is also known as panko chicken, or tori katsu, this is rich in curry powder, sometimes even featuring seasonal root vegetables like carrots and potatoes and if you like some fibre on the side, a healthy, leafy green salad will surely do the trick. Read on for the creamy and decadent recipe for Katsu curry, which may be a delicacy in Japan but is famous all around the world including Australia, Hawaii, London and California.
Ingredients
For The Sauce:
2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
2.3 piece of ginger, peeled and grated
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 tablespoons mild curry powder
1 tablespoon plain flour
300ml chicken or vegetable stock
100ml coconut milk
1 teaspoon light soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar, to taste
The Dish:
120g rice (any type)
Katsu carry sauce (see above)
2 skinless chicken breasts
50g plain flour
2 eggs, lightly beaten
100g panko breadcrumbs
75ml vegetable oil, for deep frying
40g mixed salad leaves
Method
For the sauce, start to soften the onions, garlic and ginger. Then add curry powder, turmeric. Allow to sit on a low to medium heat. Add the flour, cook for 1 minute with the spices. Add the chicken stock slowly, followed by the 100ml coconut milk. Add pinch of sugar, salt and dash of soy sauce.
Split chicken fillets in half and coat in flour. Soak each one in egg, then dip into breadcrumbs. Make sure all sides of the chicken are covered, then put into the pan. Cook fillets until golden brown.
Strain curry sauce through a sieve, a little bit at a time.
Slice the chicken into lengths and plate up next to the rice. Add salad, or wok-fried greens to the plate alongside, then drench in curry sauce. Serve hot and enjoy!
(Recipe courtesy goodto.com)
