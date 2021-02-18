IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away

A deep fried cutlet of your choice of protein (pork, chicken, paneer or even tofu) is served over rice and then ladled with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST

Katsu curry is a Japanese dish that has a delicous and crunchy cutlet of chicken, pork or even paneer and tofu if you are vegetarian or vegan. This is served over rice and then coated with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food dish. The Japanese curry features a panko coated cutlet and is also known as panko chicken, or tori katsu, this is rich in curry powder, sometimes even featuring seasonal root vegetables like carrots and potatoes and if you like some fibre on the side, a healthy, leafy green salad will surely do the trick. Read on for the creamy and decadent recipe for Katsu curry, which may be a delicacy in Japan but is famous all around the world including Australia, Hawaii, London and California.

Ingredients

For The Sauce:

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.3 piece of ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The Dish:

120g rice (any type)

Katsu carry sauce (see above)

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep frying

40g mixed salad leaves

Method

For the sauce, start to soften the onions, garlic and ginger. Then add curry powder, turmeric. Allow to sit on a low to medium heat. Add the flour, cook for 1 minute with the spices. Add the chicken stock slowly, followed by the 100ml coconut milk. Add pinch of sugar, salt and dash of soy sauce.

Split chicken fillets in half and coat in flour. Soak each one in egg, then dip into breadcrumbs. Make sure all sides of the chicken are covered, then put into the pan. Cook fillets until golden brown.

Strain curry sauce through a sieve, a little bit at a time.

Slice the chicken into lengths and plate up next to the rice. Add salad, or wok-fried greens to the plate alongside, then drench in curry sauce. Serve hot and enjoy!

(Recipe courtesy goodto.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A deep fried cutlet of your choice of protein (pork, chicken, paneer or even tofu) is served over rice and then ladled with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
recipe

Creativity fuels menu overhaul

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Over time, restaurant menus have evolved into an interesting blend of creativity and innovation, that aims to add more flavour to the overall dining experience of a patron
READ FULL STORY
Close
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
recipe

Pandemic kills food buffets?

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Most of the restaurants are now wary of laying out buffets. They say it is to keep the safety of guesses in mind. Will the wave of the virus kill buffets in the city? Here’s what restauranters have to say:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
recipe

Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
recipe

Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
recipe

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
recipe

Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
A perfect mix of liquor, fruits, sweetness and spice is what makes the recipe for this wonderful Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine that will surely knock your socks off this Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Enjoy this perfect risotto recipe with roasted squash, crispy sage, parmesan and wild mushrooms on the occasion of Valentine's Day with your significant other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
recipe

Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:53 PM IST
This recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls is perfect for those who want to indulge in a simple, delicious and healthy home-cooked meal on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP