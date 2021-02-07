Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day
They say there is 'no love greater than the love of food', and come Valentine's Day this love of food is best shared with the one we love. Given how the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, and although numbers may be dipping right now, it is still advisable to stay at home, and if one does venture out to wear masks, sanitize and practise social distancing. However, if you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you. And if you prefer Kosher or vegetarian options, the bacon can just as easily be replaced with turkey and vegan bacon.
INGREDIENTS:
1 (9 inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust
13 slices bacon, divided
1 teaspoon butter
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced
1 small onion, diced
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese
3 green onions, thinly sliced
6 eggs
1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon white sugar
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
METHOD:
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).
2. Place 10 slices bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy and evenly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and crumble.
3. Heat butter and olive oil in a same skillet over medium heat. Stir in mushrooms and onion. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms and onions are slightly brown and tender, about 8 minutes.
4.Sprinkle mushroom-onion mixture, crumbled bacon, Swiss cheese, Gruyere cheese, and green onions into the pie crust.
5. Whisk eggs slightly in a bowl; beat in cream, 3/4 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, sugar, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper. Pour egg mixture carefully into the pie crust.
6. Thread a toothpick through 1 end of 1 of the remaining bacon slices; roll the bacon around the toothpick to form a rose shape. Repeat with the remaining bacon slices. Arrange bacon roses on top of the quiche.
7. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
8. Reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Continue baking until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 30 minutes more. Cover with aluminum foil if top is getting too brown. Let quiche rest for 10 minutes before cutting. Enjoy with your Valentine!
(Recipe courtesy allrecipes.com)
Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day
This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe
The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine's Week with a Heart Pound Cake
Want your romantic efforts to make your partner's heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine's Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine's Day inspo to express love
This Valentine's Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins
Valentine's week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies
If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we'd recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding
A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious
Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant
Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later
If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here's a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
