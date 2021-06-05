Recipe: Vegan Millionaire's Bars need just 7 healthy ingredients, 30 minutes

On Saturdays, chocolate is the only aromatherapy we need as it remedies adversity and as another weekend dissolves in the lockdown, we decided to treat ourselves to some healthy chocolatey desserts like Vegan Millionaire's Bars which are made from 7 ingredients and just 30 minutes. You see, love makes the world go round but chocolate makes the trip worthwhile so as we tour our own house this Saturday amid lockdown, we are diving into the goodness of chocolates and caramel with Vegan Millionaire's Bars, which gets its name from being such a rich dessert recipe literally, and would suggest you the same.

Check out the recipe of Vegan Millionaire's Bars here and thank us later:

Ingredients for crust:

3 tbsp coconut oil

1.5 cups almond flour

3 tbsp maple syrup

Ingredients for caramel:

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Ingredients for chocolate:

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 tsp coconut oil

Method:

Add the coconut oil and maple syrup to a Thermomix or a blender that also cooks and stirs and heat at 212 F for 3 minutes on speed 1 until melted. Add the almond flour and knead for 30 seconds using the dough setting.

Press into an 8x8 inch baking dish lined with parchment. Add the caramel ingredients to a Thermomix mixing bowl and heat at 212 F for 3 minutes on speed 1 or until boiling, then stop.

Pour the caramel over the crust and place in the freezer. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil on speed 2 at 120 F for 3 minutes, then pour over the caramel layer.

Let the bars set in the fridge for 15 minutes before cutting. Store in the fridge or freezer.

(Recipe: Kristianne, Instagram/thecookingrx)

Benefits:

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter