Recipe: Welcome the weekend with crispy, crunchy Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps

If you are looking for the easiest and quickest meals that can be made for lunch or dinner, search no further as we got you sorted with a recipe of Fajita Iceberg Chicken Wraps which we stumbled upon in our quest to welcome the weekend on a flavourful note. High-five if you are trying to eat healthier this year for weight loss or just to feel better and if your diet contains chicken, this recipe will work as good news for you and make you enter the weekend licking your lips.

Ingredients:

Chicken boneless 250g

Capsicum 1 medium

Onion 1 medium

Oil for brushing

Salt 1/4 tsp

Red Pepper 1/4 tsp

Cumin Powder 1/4 tsp

Coriander Powder 1/4 tsp

Vinegar 1/2 tsp

Soya sauce 1/2 tsp

Lettuce (4 leaves)

Sour Cream 2 tsp (optional)

Method:

Marinate chicken with spices and sauces for 30 minutes. Wash the lettuce leaves and pat them dry. Brush a cast iron pan with oil. Cook chicken and vegetables on low flame for around 8-10 minutes. Keep stirring while cooking.

Set aside the chicken. Assemble the wrap. Add chicken and vegetable mixture. Then top with sour cream (optional). Enjoy the crispy crunchy wrap!

(Recipe: Instagram/alimentbyalvinachhapra)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

