Shardiya Navratri 2021: 3 Sabudana or sago pearls recipes for fasting

The festival of Shardiya Navratri is a commemoration of the victory of good over evil, as the Hindus community across India believes that it was on this day that Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It is also believed that during Navratri, Maa Durga travels from Devlok to Earth and takes away all the troubles of her devotees.

All through these nine days, devotees worship nine avatars of Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Also, a fast is kept either on all the nine days or in joda, the first two or the last two days of the Navratri, to please and seek blessings of Durga.

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Shardiya Navratri falls on Thursday, October 7 and the festival will end on October 15, 2021. Given that the festival of Shardiya Navratri is just round the corner, here are some easy recipes of Sabudana wada, Sabudana pakode, Sabudana kheer and more if you are fasting in the coming days.

1. Sabudana wada

Ingredients:

4 boiled mashed potatoes

250 gms sabudana (soaked overnight)

2 tb spoon of green chilly and ginger paste

1 lemon

1 tb spoon sugar

A spoon of corriander powder

1 cup of coarsely ground roasted peanut powder

Some corriander

Salt to taste

Method:

In a large vessel, add 4 boiled mashed potatoes, 250 gms sabudana (soaked overnight), 2 tb spoon of green chilly and ginger paste, squeeze a full lemon, 1 tb spoon sugar, just a spoon of corriander powder, 1 cup of coarsely ground roasted peanut powder, some corriander and salt. Mix well and roll into small balls and slightly flatten by just pressing a little with you hands.

Add oil to you hands before rolling. Deep fry and eat. You can also shallow fry like a patty. You can make about 20 to 22 wadas with this quantity. Eat with corriander chutney/sweet dahi/dahi chutney/ketchup. It will take you about 45 to 60 minutes to prepare.

(Recipe: Instagram/everythingunder30minutes)

2. Sabudana Kheer

Ingredients:

¼ cup sabudana/sago

½ cup water for soaking

3 cups milk full cream

¼ cup sugar (as per taste)

5 cashews cut

2 tbsp raisins/kishmish

2 tsp chironji

2 dates finely cut

4-5 almonds cut

2 cardamon crushed

Method:

In a small bowl soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes. Now in a thick bottomed pan add milk and soaked sabudana along with water. Boil the milk on medium flame. Stir occasionally making sure it doesn't stick to bottom of the pan.

Boil for 5 minutes or till the sabunda turns translucent. Now add ¼ cup sugar. Add more sugar if you like kheer to be more sweet. Add cashews, raisins, dry dates, chironji, almonds and cardamom powder. Mix well.

Now simmer for another 20 minutes. Keep stirring in between till milk thickens. Ta-daa! Sabudana Kheer is ready. Now serve sabudana kheer hot or chilled.

(Recipe: Sarika Gupta, Instagram/sarikaguptaskitchen)

3. Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

Sabudana : 1 cup

Peanuts : 1/4 cup

Oil : 2 tbsp

Cumin : 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves : 10-12

Green Chillies : 3-4

Potato : 1 medium (boiled)

Green Coriander : 2 tbsp

Rock Salt : 1/2 tsp

lemon : 1

Method:

Take sabudana in a vessel. Take 3-4 cups of water and clean the sago so that the excess starch gets removed. Soak the sago in enough water and leave it for 4-5 hours so that all the water gets absorbed.

Check after 4-5 hours whether it is soft or hard. If it is soft then it is ready. Roast the peanuts and grind them coarsely. Put oil in a pan and let it heat on medium. Now add cumin seeds and let them turn golden.

Now add curry leaves, green chilies and fry for a few minutes. Now add boiled potatoes, salt and mix well. Then add sago, coarsely ground peanuts and mix well. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves to it. Sabudana khichdi is ready.

(Recipe: Instagram/ganandtrafoods)

Benefits:

Sabudana or sago pearls promotes strong bones and muscles, improves digestion, reduces blood pressure, reduces the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels and prevents stomach-related problems. It is naturally gluten-free, is a rich source of carbohydrates which give an energy boost to the body and is a cooling food item which has a cooling effect inside our body that in turn has an impact on our metabolism.

