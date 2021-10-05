Shardiya Navratri recipe: Move over regular halwas, try Aloo Aur Gulab Ka Halwa

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Shardiya Navratri falls on Thursday, October 7 and the festival will end on October 15, 2021. It is believed that during Navratri, Maa Durga travels from Devlok to Earth and takes away all the troubles of her devotees.

The festival of Shardiya Navratri is a commemoration of the victory of good over evil, as the Hindus community across India believes that it was on this day that Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. All through these nine days, devotees worship nine avatars of Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Also, a fast is kept either on all the nine days or in joda, the first two or the last two days of the Navratri, to please and seek blessings of Durga. This Shardiya Navratri, move over regular halwas and try Aloo Aur Gulab Ka Halwa.

Prepared with parboiled, peeled and grated potatoes, gulkand, gulab or edible rose petals and khoya, this delectable recipe of Aloo Aur Gulab Ka Halwa already has us drooling and we bet you too will not be able to resist. This Indian dessert takes only 20 minutes to cook and serves 4.

Ingredients:

Potato parboiled and peeled -02 Large

Clarified butter- 1 ½ tbsp.

Sugar- 1/2 cup

Mawa (khoya) -150 gm.

Full cream milk- ¾ cup

Gulkand- ½ tbsp.

Rose petals, edible, dried, finely chopped- 1 ½ tbsp.

Rose water-10 ml.

Green cardamom powder- ¼ th tsp.

Almonds blanched, peeled and slivered- 10 gm.

Pistachio nuts blanched, peeled and slivered- 05 gm.

Ingredients for garnish:

Almonds blanched, peeled and slivered- 05 gm

Pistachio nuts blanched, peeled and slivered- 05gm.

Rose petals, edible, dried- ½ tbsp.

Sunflower oil - 15 ml

Method:

Grate the parboiled potatoes. Keep aside. Heat the clarified butter in a heavy bottomed non-stick pan, add the potatoes, sauté for 05 minutes, stirring it continuously. Add the sugar and sauté for 03 minutes. Add grated mawa (khoya) and sauté till it mixes thoroughly for 02 minutes.

In a non stick pan, lightly saute almonds and pistachio in oil for garnishing and keep aside. Add the milk and cook till the milk is absorbed. Add Gulkand and chopped dried rose petals. Sprinkle rose water. Add the sauteed almonds, pistachio nuts and green cardamom powder and mix well.

Garnish with the dried rose petals slivered almonds, pistachio nuts and green cardamom powder and serve hot or warm as desired. Do not overcook the halwa as it will turn into brownish in colour. Parboiling helps in preventing enzymatic browning that occurs in raw peeled potatoes. You may apply Silver Leaf to the halwa, if desired.

(Recipe: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Gulkand can be refrigerated and stored in an airtight container for an year. In addition to being a natural coolant that helps with acidity, heartburn and headache, Gulkand also aides in treating lethargy and tiredness, constipation and bloating, spotting during periods, PCOS, acne marks, sugar cravings and irregular sleep.

Its daily intake helps prevent water retention by increasing the urine output and is an excellent tonic that strengthens the body’s plasma, blood, muscles, fat, semen, bones and bone marrow. Since the sundried rose petals and sugar do not contain fat, Gulkand can be consumed for weight loss.

Packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E, almonds not only reduce hunger and promote weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter