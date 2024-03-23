Sprouts Gujiya to steamed Dahi Vada: Low-calorie Holi delights to indulge in

The much-awaited Holi weekend is here and it's time to wear your chef's hat and rustle up some traditional as well as innovative recipes to be savoured with friends and family this festival of colours. As you soak yourself in the vibrant colours of Holi, the delicious food adds an extra layer of joy and celebration to the festivities. However, in today's times when people are moving less and are more at risk of chronic disorders, deep-fried and sugary foods can impact health and elevate blood sugar levels, cholesterol or blood pressure. Cooking methods like steaming, baking, and air-frying ensure you do not add to the extra calories and can still enjoy a healthy and tasty treat. (Also read: 5 tasty diabetes-friendly recipes for your Holi party) If you are worried about how to make delicious yet healthy treats for your loved ones and guests, here are some yummy and health recipes (Pinterest)

If you are worried about how to make delicious yet healthy treats for your loved ones and guests, here are some yummy and health recipes by Pooja Kedia, Pooja Kedia, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Whitefield.

1. Sprouts Namkeen Gujiya

Ingredients

Sprouts chana - 1tbsp

Sprout moong dal – 1 tbsp.

Green chilli – ½ chopped

Onion (chopped) - 1

Tomato (chopped )- 1

Red chilli powder – 1tsp

Salt- to taste

Coriander powder – 1tsp

Maida – 1 cup

Ghee- 1tsp

Method

Mix maida, ghee and water and knead a tight dough.

Divide this dough into pieces.

For filling, mix sprouts chana, sprout moong dal, green chilli, onion, tomato, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Mix it well

Roll the dough flat put it in gujiya mould, fill 1tsp of mixture in this mould and pack it.

Remove the gujiya from the mould. Bake them at 180 degree for 20 minutes, till turned brown.

2. Thandai Beetroot Delight

Ingredients

Thandai coconut mixture

Ghee – 2tbsp

Dry coconut (grated) – 1 cup

Thandai masala- (1/2 cup)

Condensed milk – ¾ cup

Beetroot mixture

Ghee- 2tbsp

Beetroot (grated) - 1cup

Milk – 1cup

Khoya (grated) - 1/2 cup

Sugar- ½ cup

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Muffin Mould

Ghee – for greasing

Method

Firstly prepare thandai coconut mixture – Heat ghee in a pan, add the grated dry coconut and thandai powder to it.

Sauté mixture for 3-4 minutes. Add condensed milk and stir it on low flame. Mix it well. Let the mixture cool.

Beetroot Mixture – Add 2 tbsp. of ghee in a pan add grated beetroot and sauté till raw smell goes off. Then add milk slowly on a medium flame. Now add khoya. When it turns to halwa consistency add cardamom powder and sugar and mix it well.

Mixture will leave side of the pan. Cool it down keep aside.

Take muffin mould. Add beetroot mixture in half and then thandai mixture, Press it lightly with palm. Unmould it and serve.

3. Gulab tukda

Ingredients

Bread slices – 2

Sunflower seeds – 1 tsp

Date (Chopped) – 1

Almond (Chopped) – 2-3

Cashewnut (Chopped) – 2-3

Rose petals – 1tsp

Gulkand – 1tsp

Condensed milk – 2tbsp

Milk- ½ ltr

Sugar – 2-3 tbsp

Coconut (grated) – ¼ cup

Food colour – pinch

Rose water – 1tsp

Rose essence – Few drops

Method

Bring milk to a boil. Keep boiling while continuously stirring it till it reaches to quarter.

Add sugar, rose water and rose essence. Cook for another 5 min. Transfer this rabri to a bowl. Bring it to room temperature then put it in fridge for an hour.

Cut 2 slice of bread in round shape. Roll it.

Mix all dry fruits, gulkand and rose petals well. Spread 1 tbsp condensed milk on each bread slice, then place mixed fruits and gulkand mixture on 1 bread slice, cover it with another slice of bread, seal the corner using fork.

Shallow fry this stuffed bread on tava in ghee, both the sides should be golden brown. Dip it in sugar syrup, keep it in plate and spread rabri over it. Keep in fridge for 5 minutes.

Separately take ¼ cup grated coconut. Divide into 4 parts, add 2 drops each of green, red, pink and yellow colour and mix well. Sprinkle all coloured grated coconut over fried bread and rabri slice.

Serve immediately.

4. Steamed Dahi vada

Ingredients

Moong dal split – ½ cup

Urad dal – ½ cup

Ginger (Grated) – ½ tsp

Jeera- 1 tsp

Asafoetida – 1tsp

Green chilli (chopped) – 1

Salt- To taste

Curd – 1 bowl

Green chutney – 2tsp

Sweet tamarind chutney- 2 tsp

Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp

Jeera powder- ¼ tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped) – for garnishing

Method

Soak both the dals in water for 3 hours, drain water and grind it to make a smooth paste. Leave the mixture overnight.

Add ½ tsp ginger, 1tsp jeera, asafoetida, green chilli and salt.

Mix it well. Put this mixture in idly steamer and steam it for 15 min.

Take it out from steamer and soak in hot water for 15 min.

Squeeze out all water from it and keep it in plate.

Pour curd over it, green chutney, sweet chutney, salt, jeera powder, red chilly powder and chopped coriander for garnishing.

5. Amaranth oats dhokla

Ingredients

Rava (roasted)– 1 cup

Rolled oats – 20 gm

Amaranth leaves (Finally chopped) – 100 gm

Curd- ½ cup

Eno – 1 tsp

Asafoetida – ¼ tsp

Ginger (Grated) – ½ tsp

Oil- ½ tsp

Red chilli powder- For garnish

Salt- to taste

For seasoning:

Mustard seeds – 1tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

Oil- 1 tsp

Curry leaves

Method

Add chopped amaranth leaves in a pan, add salt and stir fry the leaves until it become soft and cooked. Once cooked, allow it to cool down and keep aside.

In a mixing bowl add roasted semolina, oats, salt and asafoetida, cooked amaranth, ginger, teaspoon oil and yogurt. Add water and mix it to well make a thick batter. Rest for 5-10 min.

Grease the dhokla plates with oil and put this batter in steamer, steam it for 15-20 min.

Take the dhokla out on a plate. Heat 1 tsp of oil in pan and add mustard and cumin seeds and allow to crackle. Add curry leaves and give it stir.

Drizzle the seasoning over the amaranth oats dhokla.

Serve it with green chutney.

6. Low Calorie Gujiya

(By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef - SJI Hospitality and Foods Pvt. Ltd)

Ingredients

For Dough:

- 2 cups of whole wheat flour

- 3 tablespoons of ghee

- 100 ml of water

For Filling:

- 1 cup of mixed dried fruits (dates, figs, apricots, raisins)

- 1/2 cup of mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

- 4 tablespoons of desiccated coconut (optional)

- 3 tablespoons of jaggery (or to taste)

- 1 teaspoon of ground cardamom

For Frying:

- Ghee or oil for frying or in the air fryer

Instructions:

1. Make the dough by mixing whole wheat flour and ghee in a bowl. Gradually add water and knead until smooth. Keep it cover and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Chop the nuts and dried fruits into small pieces. Mix them together in a bowl along with desiccated coconut, jaggery, and ground cardamon. Adjust the sweetness to your taste.

3. Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls. Roll each ball (About 3-4 inches in diameter) into a small circle.

4. Put a spoonful of the prepared filling in the centre of each circle. Fold the circle over to make a half-moon shape and press the edges to seal. You can use a fork to create a decorative finish on the edges.

5. Heat ghee or oil in a deep-frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, carefully add the stuffed gujiyas in batches and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

6. Remove the fried gujiyas using a slotted spoon and let excess oil drain on a paper towel.

7. Allow the gujiyas to cool slightly

8. Serve