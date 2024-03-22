Holi 2024: Bhang recipes to try during the festival of colours

Holi 2024: Holi is around the corner and people have already started preparing for the festival of colours. Every year, Holi is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Several traditions are followed while celebrating Holi. While Vrindavan observes Phoolwali Holi, the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon observes Lathmar Holi. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. The celebration of Holi reinstates the fact that goodness always triumphs over evil. This year, Holi will be celebrated all over the country on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Often the ground paste of the flowers and leaves of the female cannabis plant is mixed with Thandai to prepare Bhang.(Unsplash)

Holi-special snacks and drinks are prepared during the festivities. While gujia, namakpare and rasmalai reigns over the snacks platter, thandai and bhang are the go-to Holi drink for everyone. Thandai is made with milk, spices and sweeteners. Often the ground paste of the flowers and leaves of the female cannabis plant is mixed with Thandai to prepare Bhang. Even though Bhang is usually consumed for its euphoric effects, it also has a range of health benefits.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Thandai recipe for Holi 2024: Homemade version to try

Here are two recipes for preparing Bhang. Take a look.

Coconut Bhang

Ingredients:

4 cup Coconut water

1 cup Tender coconut

1/2 teaspoon Bhang paste

2-4 sprigs Fresh mint leaves

4 teaspoons Sugar

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

To taste - rock salt

Method:

In a blender, blend coconut water, tender coconut, bhang paste, mint leaves, sugar, lemon juice and rock salt together, and then serve chilled with crushed ice on top.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

Bhang ki Chutney

Ingredients:

Dry red chilli – 2 no s

Cumin – 2tsp

Bhang Seeds (hemp seeds) – 1 cup

Garlic clove – 1 no

Mint leaves – few sprigs

Coriander Leaves – few sprigs

Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – a dash

Method:

In a pan, dry roast the chillies, cumin seeds and bhang seeds. Then in a blender, add the roasted seeds and the rest of the ingredients and grind to a thick paste. Refrigerate for some hours and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)