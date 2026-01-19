Sugar Free Gond: A Diabetic Friendly Gond Ladoo Recipe Using Dates And Nuts For Winter

Winter sweets in Indian homes have traditionally focused on nourishment rather than excess sweetness. Sugar-free gond ladoo follows this approach by replacing refined sugar with dates and nuts, making it suitable for people who need to manage sugar intake while still eating seasonal foods. Gond ladoo Recipe (Freepik)

Gond, also known as edible gum, has long been used in winter recipes because it thickens, binds, and adds warmth to food. In many regions, gond ladoos were prepared during colder months for elders, new mothers, and anyone needing extra strength. The ingredient was chosen not for taste alone, but for its ability to support joints and overall body resilience in winter.

Using dates instead of sugar changes how the body processes sweetness. Dates provide natural sugars along with fibre, which slows absorption and helps avoid sudden spikes. Nuts add healthy fats and plant protein, making the ladoo more filling and suitable as a small portion snack rather than a dessert eaten in excess.

Gond supports joint comfort and digestion, while nuts contribute minerals and energy needed during colder days. Protein and healthy fats help maintain fullness, which can reduce frequent snacking.

Sugar-free gond ladoo reflects how traditional winter foods can be adapted to modern dietary needs. It keeps the structure and purpose of the original recipe intact while making it more accessible for diabetics and those looking for mindful sweetness. Simple ingredients, seasonal logic, and controlled portions make it a practical winter addition rather than an occasional indulgence.

Sugar-Free Gond Ladoo Recipe for a Diabetic-Friendly Winter Sweet

Winter sweets often focus on strength and warmth rather than excess sugar. Sugar-free gond ladoo uses edible gum, dates, and nuts to create a filling winter bite. It keeps the traditional purpose of gond ladoos intact while making them suitable for diabetics and those avoiding refined sugar.

Ingredients (Makes 10–12 ladoos)

Gond (edible gum) – ½ cup

Dates (seedless, finely chopped) – 1 cup

Almonds (chopped) – ¼ cup

Walnuts (chopped) – ¼ cup

Cashews (chopped) – ¼ cup

Ghee – 2 tablespoons

Cardamom powder – ¼ teaspoon Instructions

Heat ghee in a heavy pan on low flame. Add gond and fry slowly until it puffs and turns crisp. Remove the gond and lightly crush it. In the same pan, add chopped dates and cook until soft and sticky. Add crushed gond and chopped nuts. Mix well on low flame until everything binds together. Add cardamom powder and mix again. Switch off heat and allow mixture to cool slightly. Shape into small ladoos while still warm. Store in an airtight container and consume in moderation. FAQs

Is sugar-free gond ladoo safe for diabetics? Yes, dates and nuts provide natural sweetness and fibre, but portions should still be controlled.

2. How many sugar-free gond ladoos can be eaten daily?

One small ladoo per day is enough to gain benefits without excess calorie intake.

3. Does gond ladoo need refrigeration in winter?

No, it can be stored airtight at room temperature during winter for several days.