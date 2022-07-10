Suji ka Halwa for making breakfasts healthier and tastier. Recipe inside

Suji ka Halwa is a common breakfast item. Needless to say, it is loved and adored all across the country for its sweet and salty flavour, it also brings with it a range of health benefits. It is usually prepared by roasting white semolina and then adding a natural sweetener and relished. Usually in temples, suji ka halwa is offered as prasad as well. Due to suji’s health benefits and nutrition value, it makes an appropriate healthy breakfast dish.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy and healthy recipe of Suji ka Halwa which will make your breakfast dishes at home easy, healthy, tasty and most importantly, fun. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Ghee – ⅔ cup

Suji (semolina) – 1cup

Water – 3cups

Cardamom – 5no

Sugar – ¾ cup

Method:

In a pan, mix water, cardamom and sugar and bring the mixture to a boil till the sugar dissolves. Keep the mixture aside. In a separate pan, add ghee and suji. Cook the mixture till it turns golden brown in colour. Then, add the sugar syrup to the suji. Be careful around this time, as when sugar syrup is added to the suji mixture, it gives oout a lot of heat and steam. Stir and cook the suji in medium heat till it thickens. Remove the mixture from the pan and serve hot.

Health benefits:

Suji, also known as semolina, comes with a whole lot of health benefits. It is extremely rich in nutrients such as Vitamin B, thiamine, folate, iron and magnesium. It helps in increasing the satiating feeling in between meals and also helps in red blood cell production. Consuming suji on a regular basis helps in controlling blood sugar and improving the cardiovascular health of the body. Ghee, on the other hand, helps in supporting a healthy cardiovascular system and reducing unhealthy cholesterol levels.

