Sunday lunch sorted with Chef Ranveer Brar's Tandoor-free Chicken Tikka pulao

We all love our cheat days, and Sunday is one day we all love to binge and what to eat or cook becomes one of the biggest questions, and Chef Ranveer Brar is at your service with a perfect recipe that is sure to sort out all your cravings.

About the recipe Ranveer shared, "Chicken Tikka without Tandoor and Spicy pulao, in short, Sunday lunch sorted. " This recipe is quick and easy to make as compared to the hours that go in making Chicken Tikka usually and adding a spicy pulao makes it a perfect Sunday meal.

Ingredients

Method to process

First marination

In a bowl, add chicken breast, salt to taste, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and marinate well and keep it aside for ½ hour.

Paste for marination

In a bowl, add dry kashmiri chilli, mustard oil, black salt, garlic cloves, ginger, coriander steam, salt to taste. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for future use.

For second marination

In a large bowl, add prepared chilli paste, hung curd, marinated chicken, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, degi red chilli powder, dry fenugreek leaves powder, roasted gram flour and mix everything well and keep it aside for a few minutes.

Cooking chicken and veggies

In a heavy bottom pan or cast iron pan heat mustard oil, ghee and fry the chicken from both the sides until well cooked.

Remove on a plate and keep it aside for further use.

In the same pan, add the vegetables and saute for a minute.

Add degi red chilli powder, garam masala, salt to taste and saute for a minute.

Add a little water and mix it well. Transfer the vegetables in a bowl and keep it aside for further use.

In a heavy bottom pan, add butter, prepared chilli paste and saute for a minute.

Add little water and boil for a minute. Add the sauteed vegetables, prepared chicken tikka.

Switch off the flame and Keep a few sauteed vegetables and chicken tikka aside for further use.

For smoking

Make a well in the centre of the mixture and keep a small steel katori with a few hot charcoal pieces. Keep a few butter cubes over the coals and cover it with a lid.

Let it sit covered for 8-10 minutes and then remove the cover.

For tikka pulav

Switch on the flames again of the same pan on medium heat then spread the cooked rice properly on it.

Add some butter, degi red chilli powder, garam masala, saffron water, green chilli, fresh coriander leaves and cover and cook it on low heat for 5-8 minutes.

Remove the cover and serve hot Chicken Tikka Pulav.

For Chicken Tikka Pulav Sizzler

Heat a sizzle plate then place some banana leaves on it then add the chicken pulav on it and serve.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

