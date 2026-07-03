Sweet potato and palak raita recipe: Try this nutritionist-approved side dish packed with 9 grams of protein per serving

The best side dishes don't just complement your meal – they elevate it with flavour, comfort and nourishment. Imagine a dish that's creamy, warming and easy to whip up, while also packing a balanced mix of protein, slow-digesting carbohydrates, fibre and essential micronutrients. If you're looking for a wholesome accompaniment that tastes just as good as it is for you, this one ticks every box.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram/@aathirasethumadhavan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Fitness coach shares creamy and wholesome Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe with 51 grams of protein

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a nourishing sweet potato and palak raita that delivers nine grams of protein and just 240 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 2, the nutritionist highlights, “This warm masala sweet potato and palak raita is so comforting, and it’s also great for you – sweet potato for slow, steady carbs, spinach for iron and folate, and of course, both for fibre – and whisked yoghurt to add protein and probiotics. Comfort food that’s perfect for your gut.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tbsp mustard oil

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

1 medium onion (~150 g), sliced

2 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

200 g spinach, chopped

100 g sweet potato, boiled and cubed

100 g plain Greek yoghurt, whisked

1 tsp honey

1 tsp ghee

A pinch of kasuri methi

Black salt or chaat masala, to finish

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves, chopped Method Heat the mustard oil in a kadai until it just begins to smoke, then reduce the flame. Add the garlic and green chilli, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the sliced onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it turns soft and golden brown. Mix in the chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Cook for 30 seconds to a minute, allowing the spices to bloom and lose their raw aroma. Add the chopped spinach along with a pinch of salt. Stir well and cook until the spinach wilts completely and blends into the masala. Add the boiled sweet potato cubes and toss to coat them evenly in the spice mixture. Lightly mash some of the cubes so they partially break down, creating a creamy texture while leaving a few chunks intact. Stir in the kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander leaves, then switch off the flame. Once the pan has cooled slightly, gently fold in the whisked Greek yoghurt, honey and additional salt, if needed. Mixing the yoghurt off the heat helps keep it smooth and creamy. Finish with a sprinkle of black salt or chaat masala, a drizzle of ghee and some extra coriander leaves. Serve warm with rice, roti or any accompaniment of your choice. Nutrition (per serving) 240 kcal

9 g protein

27 g carbs

11 g fat

6 g fibre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tbsp mustard oil

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

1 medium onion (~150 g), sliced

2 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

200 g spinach, chopped

100 g sweet potato, boiled and cubed

100 g plain Greek yoghurt, whisked

1 tsp honey

1 tsp ghee

A pinch of kasuri methi

Black salt or chaat masala, to finish

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves, chopped Method Heat the mustard oil in a kadai until it just begins to smoke, then reduce the flame. Add the garlic and green chilli, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the sliced onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it turns soft and golden brown. Mix in the chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Cook for 30 seconds to a minute, allowing the spices to bloom and lose their raw aroma. Add the chopped spinach along with a pinch of salt. Stir well and cook until the spinach wilts completely and blends into the masala. Add the boiled sweet potato cubes and toss to coat them evenly in the spice mixture. Lightly mash some of the cubes so they partially break down, creating a creamy texture while leaving a few chunks intact. Stir in the kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander leaves, then switch off the flame. Once the pan has cooled slightly, gently fold in the whisked Greek yoghurt, honey and additional salt, if needed. Mixing the yoghurt off the heat helps keep it smooth and creamy. Finish with a sprinkle of black salt or chaat masala, a drizzle of ghee and some extra coriander leaves. Serve warm with rice, roti or any accompaniment of your choice. Nutrition (per serving) 240 kcal

9 g protein

27 g carbs

11 g fat

6 g fibre {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.