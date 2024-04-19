Tandoori Nimki to make every day feel festive: Here's how you can make it at home

Eid-Ul-Fitr and Chaitra Navratri are over, but we are still basking in the celebration of the festive season. Any festival in India is incomplete without a specialised snack platter with crunchy and tasty snacks placed right in the middle of the living room. Snacks help the conversations brew and add to the festivities. During Navratri and Eid-Ul-Fitr, Namakpara and gujiya rule the platter every year. This year was no different at all, and for obvious reasons. They are tasty, crunchy and very easy to make. However, often due to deep frying, namakpara or nimki, as it is called, can become unhealthy to be consumed. But we have a great fix for that. We have curated a recipe of making Tandoori Nimki at home that will help you to get over the confusion if you should have Nimki or not – the answer us, you always can. Not just for festive season, Tandoori nimki makes for a great snack on any day. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 vrat-friendly recipes to stay healthy and energetic while fasting

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Not just for festive season, Tandoori nimki makes for a great snack on any day. Be it evening snack cravings or having guests at home, Tandoori nimki can fit anywhere and make the snack platter taste better.

Ingredients:

¼ cup Tandoori Mayo

1½ cups refined flour

Salt to taste

⅓ cup melted butter Spread

¼ tsp baking powder

2 tsps onion seeds (kalonji)

Method:

In a bowl, take refined flour and add salt, butter spread, baking powder, tandoori mayo and tandoori seeds. Mix everything together with a little bit of water and kneed it into a stiff dough. Set aside the dough for some time. Preheat the oven. Then divide the dough into two portions and roll them into discs. Cut small diamond shapes out of the discs. Grease a baking tray and arrange the diamond shaped nimki dough on the tray and bake for 10-15 minutes. Allow it to cool down, and store in an air-tight container.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)