This apple pie with cinnamon cream recipe has a secret twist, you’ll never eat it any other way

Apple pie has its roots in Europe though early settlers brought their pie-making traditions to America, where they adapted the recipe to include locally grown apples. Over time, the dish became synonymous with American culture, earning the phrase “as American as apple pie.” This Apple Pie Recipe Will Make You the Star of Every Gathering!(Image by Pixabay)

The basic components of apple pie—a buttery crust, a filling of sliced apples, sugar and spices—have remained largely unchanged, though bakers have experimented with various techniques and flavours to make it their own. While traditional apple pie is undeniably delicious, the addition of cinnamon cream elevates this classic dessert to a new level, offering a rich and aromatic contrast that enhances every bite.

Apple pie(Image by Chef Rashid Siddique)

Check out the easy recipe of apple pie with cinnamon cream below, to serve at a holiday gathering, a family dinner or simply as a weekend treat this Saturday -

Ingredients for the pastry:

400 gm all-purpose flour

200 gm butter, cubed

50 gm caster sugar

2 egg yolks

3–4 tbsp ice water

Ingredients for the pie filling:

3 apples, sliced

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

2 tbsp flour

½ tsp salt

1 egg, beaten (for brushing the pastry)

Ingredients for the cinnamon cream:

1 cup cream, whipped with 1 tbsp caster sugar

½–1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method to prepare the pastry:

Place the flour, butter, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles bread crumbs.

Slowly add the water, one spoon at a time, until the pastry forms a ball.

Divide the dough into two parts: one slightly larger than the other (for the pie base).

Roll the larger portion on a lightly floured surface to fit the base of your pie dish.

Place the dish in the fridge to chill.

Roll the smaller portion and cut into 10 strips, approximately 1.5 cm wide. Chill these strips on parchment paper for at least 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F

Apple Pie(Chef Rashid Siddique)

Method to make the filling:

Thinly slice the apples and mix with brown sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Let stand for 15 minutes to release excess moisture.

Stir the flour into the apple filling.

Assemble the pie:

Remove the chilled pie base and brush the edges with egg wash.

Add the apple filling, then arrange the chilled strips of pastry on top in a lattice pattern.

Crimp the edges and trim any excess dough. Brush the top with egg wash.

Bake:

Cover the pie with foil and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for another 20–30 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

Serve:

Allow the pie to cool to room temperature. Serve with cinnamon cream or a scoop of ice cream.

(Recipe: Chef Rashid Siddique of Eddies Cafe and Barr_