This holiday season, relish in the simple-to-make Bhutanese sweet and crispy treat Khabsey: Recipe

In Bhutan, khabsey (also spelled khapzey or khabzay) refers to deep-fried, traditional cookies or biscuits that are typically prepared during festive occasions, such as tshechu and especially the Bhutanese New Year festival, Losar. Try the Bhutanese Khabsey this Christmas. Pic: Six Senses Bhutan.

Losar is the Tibetan New Year, celebrated across Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India. Observed between February and March, it marks renewal and new beginnings. Families clean homes, offer prayers, share festive meals, and celebrate with music, dances, and rituals for prosperity.

Khabzey are made from flour, butter, and sugar. They come in various shapes and sizes, often intricately designed. Common shapes include twisted styles and "donkey's ears". They are a popular sweet snack enjoyed with tea or coffee during gatherings and celebrations and are commonly placed as part of the elaborate offerings on altars in Buddhist temples.

Check out this recipe by Choda Jamtsho, Executive Sous Chef at Six Senses Bhutan.

Ingredients:

All Purpose Flour

Unsalted Butter

Crystal Sugar

Water 1000gm 200gm 350gm 300ml

Method