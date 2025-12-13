Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
This holiday season, relish in the simple-to-make Bhutanese sweet and crispy treat Khabsey: Recipe

BySoumya Srivastava
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 01:27 pm IST

Khabsey, traditional deep-fried cookies in Bhutan, are popular during festive occasions like Losar, the Tibetan New Year. 

In Bhutan, khabsey (also spelled khapzey or khabzay) refers to deep-fried, traditional cookies or biscuits that are typically prepared during festive occasions, such as tshechu and especially the Bhutanese New Year festival, Losar.

Try the Bhutanese Khabsey this Christmas. Pic: Six Senses Bhutan.
Losar is the Tibetan New Year, celebrated across Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India. Observed between February and March, it marks renewal and new beginnings. Families clean homes, offer prayers, share festive meals, and celebrate with music, dances, and rituals for prosperity.

Khabzey are made from flour, butter, and sugar. They come in various shapes and sizes, often intricately designed. Common shapes include twisted styles and "donkey's ears". They are a popular sweet snack enjoyed with tea or coffee during gatherings and celebrations and are commonly placed as part of the elaborate offerings on altars in Buddhist temples.

Check out this recipe by Choda Jamtsho, Executive Sous Chef at Six Senses Bhutan.

Ingredients:

  • All Purpose Flour
  • Unsalted Butter
  • Crystal Sugar
  • Water

1000gm

200gm

350gm

300ml

Method

  • First boil water, butter and sugar until sugar dissolves.
  • Mix with the flour and knead until smooth and soft. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes.
  • Use a roller pin to flatten the dough (4inches high), cut the dough and make different designs and shapes. After that fry until it becomes golden brown and crispy.

