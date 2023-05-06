Treat your tastebuds to Hyderabadi flavours with this easy recipe of Haleem
Haleem is a traditional dish popular in South Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as it is a rich and flavourful stew made with a combination of lentils, meat (typically beef or mutton), wheat and a blend of spices. Haleem is slow-cooked over several hours, resulting in a thick and creamy texture with a unique taste.
Haleem is commonly enjoyed during special occasions and festivals, particularly during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and it is often served with naan (Indian bread) or rice but it is worth noting that there may be regional variations in the ingredients and cooking techniques used for Haleem, so the specific preparation and flavours can vary slightly depending on the region or personal preferences. Nevertheless, it is a hearty and nourishing dish that is enjoyed by people of different cultures and backgrounds.
A rich bowl of haleem can fix your soul like nothing else. So, straighten your chef's hat this weekend and treat your tastebuds to Hyderabadi flavours with this easy recipe of Haleem:
Ingredients:
- 1 kg lamb (boneless)
- 150 gms moong dal (washed)
- 50 gms Chana dal
- 100 gms wheat (broken)
- 50 gms red masoor dal
- 50 gms barley
- 10 gms Coriander powder
- 500 ml desi ghee
- 10 Cloves
- 5 gms Garam masala powder
- 4 Bay leaves
- 1 gms saffron
- 30 gms green chili paste
- 5 gms mint
- 10 gms turmeric powder
- 20 gms yellow chili powder
- 6 gms mace
- 0.5 gms Cinnamon Stick
- 3 gms Pan Ki jad
- 0.2 gms Fennel seeds
- 15 gms green cardamom
- 10 gms black cardamom
- 0.3 gms Stone flower
- 0.5 gms Rose petal
- 60 gms garlic paste
- 10 gms ginger, grated
- 150 gms onion, fried
- 3-4-liter lamb stock
- to taste salt
Ingredients for Haleem masala:
Garam masala, coriander powder, yellow chili powder, turmeric, black cardamom powder. Green cardamom, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay leafs, Pan Ki jad, Fennel seed, Stone flower, Cloves, Khas khas Ki jad, Whole coriander, rose petal
Method for oil and ghee: Use an oil with high smoking point for frying the onions. A drizzle of grass-fed ghee will make this dish taste wonderful.
Method for Haleem:
Wash and soak all the lentils and broken wheat together for 2 hours. Take a heavy bottom handi and add ghee to temper it with whole spices - cloves, bay leaf and green cardamom. When the spices start crackling, add the grated ginger and garlic paste till the colour turns brown.
Add the lamb along with all the powdered spices saffron, green chili paste, turmeric and coriander powder and cook until it is half done and then add fried onions. Drain the water from the lentils and add it to the lamb along with lamb stock. Add salt at this stage.
Let it cook until lamb gets tender and mixes with the lentils and becomes thick in consistency. Garnish with toppings brown onion fried cashewnut chopped green chilli and mint on side lemon vedges.