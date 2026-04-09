Try out chef Kunal Kapoor's wholesome homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe: Cooked in a microwave using only 2 ingredients

For many of us, childhood breakfasts were incomplete without a generous spread of fruity jam on warm toast – whether it was strawberry, mixed fruit, or orange marmalade. But while those store-bought favourites were delicious, they often came loaded with added sugars, preservatives, and artificial ingredients that take away from their nutritional value. The good news is that you can recreate the same, if not better, flavours at home using simple, natural ingredients.

Try out chef Kunal Kapoor's homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe!

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Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a wholesome take on this classic favourite, posting a homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe in his April 8 Instagram video that promises both comfort and clean eating. He wrote in the caption, “Sharing my version of a healthy apple-cinnamon jam – simple, comforting, and made without any refined sugar. The apples cook down into a naturally sweet, soft texture, while cinnamon brings in that warm, cozy flavour. It’s wholesome, easy, and perfect for your toast or breakfast bowls.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kapoor’s recipe is refreshingly simple, requiring just two ingredients and no added sugar. Even better, it skips the hassle of a gas stove altogether – the entire dish comes together effortlessly in a microwave, making it a quick and convenient treat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapoor’s recipe is refreshingly simple, requiring just two ingredients and no added sugar. Even better, it skips the hassle of a gas stove altogether – the entire dish comes together effortlessly in a microwave, making it a quick and convenient treat. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

5 apples (preferably slightly sour)

2 tsp freshly ground cinnamon powder

Method

Prepare the apples: Start by peeling the apples using a peeler. For a quicker and more efficient method, begin from the top, rotate around the base, and finish with a top-down motion. Cut and remove the core: Slice the apples in half, then cut them into smaller pieces. Carefully remove the core and seeds from each piece. Arrange on a plate: Spread the apple pieces evenly on a large microwave-safe plate. Sprinkle a generous amount of freshly ground cinnamon powder over them. Cover and microwave: Wrap the plate securely with food-grade kitchen wrap and place it in the microwave. Cook on high or use the reheat setting for about three minutes, adjusting to four to five minutes if needed depending on your microwave. Let it rest: Once cooked, allow the apples to rest for about five minutes. This helps them soften further and enhances the overall flavour. Blend the mixture: Remove the wrap and transfer the apples to a mixer-grinder. Blend until you reach your desired consistency – smooth or slightly chunky. Serve and store: Your fresh apple-cinnamon jam is ready to enjoy. Spread it on toast or use as desired. Since it contains no preservatives, store it in the refrigerator and consume within one to two days for the best taste.

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Note: This jam has a naturally pure apple flavour, as it contains no added sugar, artificial pectin, or synthetic ingredients, and hence may not look like conventional, store-bought jams. However, it is a healthier and more wholesome alternative.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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