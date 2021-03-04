Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce
Malaika Arora is one fit mommy, and the actor and reality show judge is always sharing fitness inspiration with her followers be it via healthy recipes or the many yoga poses the Diva Yoga founder shares on her feed. On the other hand, Malaika's own mommy, Joyce Arora shares recipes for the most delicious home made meals, some healthy and some very decadent, on her feed to inspire her 34,000 plus fans to get cooking. Joyce Arora is quite the Insta-savvy mom, and often takes to her feed to share delicious recipes, tips and tricks, and most recently Malaika and Amrita Arora's mother shared some helpful tips and information about a classic, Mutton Yakhni Pulao.
Joyce posed a question to her followers in the caption of the post, asking them if they preferred 'Biryani or Yakhni Pulao'. She went on in the caption, "Even though I love a good biryani, my leaning is towards a Yakhni Pulao. There is something so simple yet elegant in this. None of the extravagant OTT jazz of the biryani; this is a one-pot meal that keeps the flavours light, yet aromatic, allowing the meat to shine through."
She continued, "The essence of the Yakhni Pulao, is the Yakhni or broth. There are variations to the ingredients used in the masalas that go into the potli. I keep experimenting myself, adding or removing some masalas or increasing / decreasing quantities, which change the overall flavour of the broth. So don't feel shy to experiment. I have used a pressure cooker this time, but cooking the meat on a open flame is the way to go, to extract maximum flavour into the Yakhni."
Joyce went on to explain, "As the rice cooks IN the rich Yakhni, it absorbs all its rich flavours. I cook it without tomatoes also. You can delete the chilli powder and green chillies if you like and let only the black pepper be the spice factor," advising to, "Use long grain old Basmati rice. The grains don't break up, and are are more aromatic." Malaika's mother ended the post saying that one can enjoy the Pulao on its own, but a simple raita would also be a wonderful pairing.
In May 2020, Joyce had shared another post about Yakhni Pulao sharing, "A mutton biryani, is any day a hands down winner. With so many styles of biryani across India, we are really spoilt for choice. But at times like this, when the weather is sweltering hot, a Yakhni with its lighter and milder flavours is a God send. A yakhni pulao, is basically rice that is cooked on dum, in the stock of the meat that you are using. The Key to a good yakhni pulao, is the yakhni or stock and the whole masalas that form a potli or bag, which is cooked in the stock. Try and let your taste buds get a feel of what flavours the potli, contsining fennel, coriander, black pepper bsy leaves, black and green cardamon, star anise, nutmeg and mace, mudt be imparting to the yakhni. As the meat is cooked in water that's boiled with a mix of spices, all the flavours of the meat seep into the stock, making it into a rich yakhni. Keeping this weather in mind, I have made a chicken yakhni pulao as it's easier to digest and lighter on the system."
She went on to write, "In a Yakhni pulao, there is no layering of rice and meat as in a biryani. It's all cooked together. The yakhni cooks the rice and gives it that rich aromatic flavour. And since I am a huge fan of barista (fried onions), I could not resist the temptation of sprinkling some on top."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
- Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try gluten-free 'Everything Bagel' and keep coming back for another bite
- Say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check the recipe of Everything Bagel inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fudgy Chocolate Strawberry Brownie recipe: You will fall in love all over again
- It's time to add some fresh fruits to our favourite dessert and bake some fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies that taste divine and don't require a lot of effort.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy Maharashtrian Pav Bhaji for a working day meal
- Pav Bhaji is a fast food dish which consists of thick vegetable curry made of potatoes, cauliflower onions, carrots, chillies, peas, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and though the recipe calls for fresh vegetables, one can even use leftover sabzis to make this, and it will turn out just as delicious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Confused about dinner tonight? Whip up some Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
- If Monday blues have already bogged you down, atleast we got your dinner menu sorted with this scrumptious recipe of Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Sink your teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars
- Up for some homemade chocolate that is bursting with flavour and nutritional benefits? Try this extremely simple recipe of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars that are not only a mouthwatering vegan treat but also helps one to lose weight and feel great
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Make your evening tea extra special with freshly made hot falafel
- Eat it with hummus or just like that, you can also use it in your sandwiches and burgers, falafel is truly a diverse dish. That is not all, it is also extremely easy to make. Try this simple recipe and tell us what you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones
- Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs. If you too are drooling on the thought, check out the recipe inside and wrap up this Sunday with a barbecue of easy-to-make lamb kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Welcome summer nights with a delicious dinner of Cilantro Lime Chicken
- Running out of dinner options? Try this crispy and mouthwatering Cilantro Lime Chicken which is easy to prep, too healthy to miss and takes a Mediterranean twist. Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This spicy and healthy vegan Jambalaya is the perfect one-pot meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in a vegan snack of beetroot and hummus this Friday evening
- If you forget our name, say ‘hummus’ and we’ll turn! On that note, check out this stunning recipe of a healthy vegan snack of beetroot and hummus paired with a small toast and sauteed mushrooms that promise a sensory experience with health benefits packed in every bite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Love Quesadillas? Recreate the Mexican dish with any protein, vegetables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Tantalise your taste buds with this Burmese Khow Suey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox