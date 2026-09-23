Turn your chai obsession into a dessert! Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for chai cheesecake cups for a sweet treat

Craving something sweet but want a dessert with a little twist? Mini treats are even more tempting when they bring together unexpected flavours, and chai lovers, this one is for you. Imagine your comforting cup of chai transformed into a creamy, indulgent cheesecake, complete with fragrant cardamom and a buttery biscuit base. If you have ever wished you could turn your chai obsession into a dessert, we may have found just the recipe for you.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an innovative twist on the classic cheesecake, combining the comforting flavours of chai and cardamom with a creamy cheesecake filling for a dessert that brings together two beloved favourites. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the chef walks viewers through the complete ingredient list and step-by-step method for making chai cheesecake cups at home.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 tsps tea leaves

½ tsp green cardamom powder

1 tbsp carrageenan (vegetarian gelatin)

½ cup milk

10 to 15 glucose biscuits, plus extra for garnish

2 tbsps melted butter

1¼ cups cream cheese

1 cup whipped cream Method Heat one cup of water in a deep non-stick pan. Add the tea leaves and green cardamom powder and brew for two and three minutes. Meanwhile, place the carrageenan in a bowl. Add one fourth cup of water and mix well. Set aside. Add the milk to the brewed tea and bring to a boil. Strain the mixture and set aside. Crush the glucose biscuits and transfer them to a bowl. Add the melted butter and mix until well combined. Divide the biscuit mixture among individual serving glasses and press it down firmly to create an even base. Refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, place the cream cheese in a bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Gently fold in the whipped cream until combined. Strain the prepared carrageenan mixture, add it to the tea mixture and stir well. Pour this mixture into the cream cheese mixture and gently combine. Pipe or spoon the cheesecake mixture over the chilled biscuit base. Refrigerate for one to two hours, or until set. Garnish with crushed or whole glucose biscuits and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 tsps tea leaves

½ tsp green cardamom powder

1 tbsp carrageenan (vegetarian gelatin)

½ cup milk

10 to 15 glucose biscuits, plus extra for garnish

2 tbsps melted butter

1¼ cups cream cheese

1 cup whipped cream Method Heat one cup of water in a deep non-stick pan. Add the tea leaves and green cardamom powder and brew for two and three minutes. Meanwhile, place the carrageenan in a bowl. Add one fourth cup of water and mix well. Set aside. Add the milk to the brewed tea and bring to a boil. Strain the mixture and set aside. Crush the glucose biscuits and transfer them to a bowl. Add the melted butter and mix until well combined. Divide the biscuit mixture among individual serving glasses and press it down firmly to create an even base. Refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, place the cream cheese in a bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Gently fold in the whipped cream until combined. Strain the prepared carrageenan mixture, add it to the tea mixture and stir well. Pour this mixture into the cream cheese mixture and gently combine. Pipe or spoon the cheesecake mixture over the chilled biscuit base. Refrigerate for one to two hours, or until set. Garnish with crushed or whole glucose biscuits and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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