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Turn your chai obsession into a dessert! Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for chai cheesecake cups for a sweet treat

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 19:20:12 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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Chai lovers, assemble! Try this recipe at home to combine desi flavours of chai with a classic dessert that satisfies both your sweet tooth and chai cravings.

Craving something sweet but want a dessert with a little twist? Mini treats are even more tempting when they bring together unexpected flavours, and chai lovers, this one is for you. Imagine your comforting cup of chai transformed into a creamy, indulgent cheesecake, complete with fragrant cardamom and a buttery biscuit base. If you have ever wished you could turn your chai obsession into a dessert, we may have found just the recipe for you.

Also Read | Got leftover potato peels? Turn them into flavour-packed, air-fried crisps using chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an innovative twist on the classic cheesecake, combining the comforting flavours of chai and cardamom with a creamy cheesecake filling for a dessert that brings together two beloved favourites. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the chef walks viewers through the complete ingredient list and step-by-step method for making chai cheesecake cups at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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