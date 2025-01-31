Vasant Panchami 2025: Indulge in these 5 healthy bhog recipes of the spring festival
The celebration of Vasant Panchami honours Saraswati and marks the beginning of spring. Here are 5 popular dishes that you can whip up with these recipes.
Vasant Panchami commemorates the onset of spring season and the veneration of Goddess Saraswati. The offering to the Goddess includes milk, rice, curd, ghee and butter. The delicious bhogs, mostly yellow in colour, consist of preparations which are beneficial for the well-being.
Prepared with devotion and reverence, they are believed to usher in wisdom and abundance. Dishes like khichdi, meethe chawal, sesame/besan laddoos are nutrient-rich, easy n the stomach, are anti-inflammatory, and boost energy and immunity.
Meethe Chawal
By Chef Virendra Rawat, Founder, Good Food Concept
Ingredients:
Basmati rice 1 cup
Sugar/jaggery ½ cup
Clarified butter/ghee 3tbsp
Saffron soaked in milk a few strands
Tej patta/bayleaf 1
Cardamom powder ¼ tsp
Cinnamon 1 small stick
Cloves 2 to 3
Dry fruits (cashews, raisins, almonds)
Method:
Soak rice for 1 hour, drain and keep aside.
Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, add 2 tbsp ghee.
Sauté dry fruits and keep aside.
Sauté whole spices, introduce rice with 2 glasses of water and cook.
Cook the rice really well else adding sugar will harden the rice.
Once rice is cooked, add sugar/jaggery and stir well.
Keep stirring till it forms a homogenous mixture.
Add more ghee and saffron milk. Give it a good mix.
Garnish with fried dry fruits.
The celebration of Vasant Panchami honours the goddess Saraswati, the patroness of the arts and wisdom, and marks the beginning of spring. Along with other traditional cuisines, "Kesari Halwa" (also known as "Suji Halwa" or "Semolina Halwa") is one of the most popular dishes prepared on this occasion. This is a basic recipe for it -
Kesari Halwa (Suji Halwa):
Executive Chef Anshul Dhyani, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai
Ingredients:
1 cup Suji (semolina)
3/4 cup Sugar
1/2 cup Butter or Ghee
2 cups Water
1/4 tsp Powdered cardamom
A pinch of warm water-soaked saffron strands
Almonds and cashews (for garnish)
A few rose petals (for garnish, if desired)
Method:
1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee over medium heat and roast semolina till it turns golden.
2. Make the Sugar Syrup: Heat 2 cups of water and sugar in a separate pan. Stir until a simple syrup is formed and the sugar has completely dissolved. Add the saffron-infused water to the syrup once it begins to heat up to add colour and flavour.
3. Mix the Semolina and Syrup: To prevent lumps, slowly pour the heated sugar syrup over the roasted semolina while stirring constantly. As the semolina absorbs the syrup, the mixture will get thicker. To give it a rich texture and flavor, add an additional two to three tablespoons of ghee.
4. Stir in the cardamom powder after the halwa has thickened to a pudding-like consistency. For a festive touch, garnish with cashews, almonds, and rose petals.
Kesar Shrikhand
By Vaisshali Sanjay Sawant – Food Content Creator and Reiki Healer
Ingredients:
Dense hung curd 1ltr
Sugar powdered ½ cup
Cardamom powdered a pinch
Saffron strands a few soaked in milk 2tbsp
Chopped almonds and pistas
Method:
1. Place the hung curd in a mixing bowl. Beat it until thick and creamy with a
hand mixer or a whisk.
2. Introduce saffron water, cardamom powder and mix again.
3. Add powdered sugar and give it a good mix.
4. Store the shrikhand in an airtight container. Chill in the refrigerator for atleast 3 hours before serving.
5. Garnish with pistas and saffron strands.
Til ke Ladoo
By Chef Palash Ghosh, Executive Chef, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra
Ingredients
Till – 200 gms
Mawa-200 gms
Sugar- 100 Cardamom-05 gms
Ghee -50 gms
Method:-
1. In a pan roast sesame over medium heat until it becomes fragrant and turns into
golden colour.
2. Once the sesame is roasted, transfer it to another bowl.
3. Heat ghee in a pan then add sugar and mix well.
4. Transfer the roasted sesame seeds to this heat mixture, add cardamom powder
and mix well.
5. Keep stirring till the mixture gets a perfect consistency.
6. Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes then add mawa.
7. Wet your hands slightly, take small amount of the mixture and roll them in to
balls.
8. Garnish with pista and almond
Puran poli
By Chef Palash Ghosh, Executive Chef, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra
Ingredients
Refined flour- 200 gms
Chana dal blanched -150 gms
Turmeric powder-10 gms
Ghee-50 gms
Jaggery- 100 gms
Sugar- 50 gms
Cardamom powder-05 gms
Salt – 10 gms
Method:-
1. Heat a pan over medium flame and add ghee to it, once ghee is melted add blanched dal in it.
2. Roast for 2-3 minutes and then add jaggery, cardamom powder.
3. Mix all the ingredients and cook for 2-3 minutes once done turn off the flame and let it cool. Then mash the dal.
4. Take a bowl, add refined flour, turmeric a pinch of salt and refined oil.
5. Mix all and add water and knead the dough.
6. Divide the dough into roti-sized balls. Take a dough ball press it little to make space in the centre.
7. Stuff the chana-jaggery mixture in it. Then close and shape again like a ball.
8. Use a rolling pin, roll it like a roti.
9. Put tawa on medium flame and place the roti on it, grease it with some ghee and cook well from both sides.
10. Serve with homemade ghee.
