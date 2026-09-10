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Want something special for your weeknight dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style stuffed tomatoes recipe

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 15:45:02 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
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If you're craving restaurant-style flavours for tonight's dinner, try out this simple recipe at home! Here's the step-by-step preparation.

For a weeknight dinner that feels a little more special without compromising on nutrition, this rich vegetarian dish could be just what you need. Packed with Indian spices and layers of flavour, it also brings a wholesome combination of protein, fibre and essential micronutrients to the table. We found a delicious recipe that ticks all the boxes.

Also Read | Craving some spicy, tangy street food? Try chef Ranveer Brar's special Kutchi dabeli recipe at home

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for stuffed, or bharwaan, tomatoes – a delicious North Indian dish featuring tomatoes filled with a flavourful stuffing of dals, nuts, seeds and spices cooked in a curd-based gravy. In his September 1 YouTube video, the chef shares the complete ingredients list and walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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