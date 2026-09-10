Want something special for your weeknight dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's restaurant-style stuffed tomatoes recipe

For a weeknight dinner that feels a little more special without compromising on nutrition, this rich vegetarian dish could be just what you need. Packed with Indian spices and layers of flavour, it also brings a wholesome combination of protein, fibre and essential micronutrients to the table. We found a delicious recipe that ticks all the boxes.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for stuffed, or bharwaan, tomatoes – a delicious North Indian dish featuring tomatoes filled with a flavourful stuffing of dals, nuts, seeds and spices cooked in a curd-based gravy. In his September 1 YouTube video, the chef shares the complete ingredients list and walks viewers through the step-by-step preparation.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2 to 4) For the stuffing 1 cup namkeen chana dal

¼ cup masoor dal moth

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

⅓ cup roasted peanuts

1 to 2 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

2 to 3 green chillies, roughly chopped

Salt, to taste

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida

A pinch of carom seeds For the stuffed tomatoes 5 large tomatoes

Salt, to taste

Prepared stuffing For the curd mixture ½ cup curd, beaten

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder For the gravy 1 tbsp mustard oil

1 to 2 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

Prepared curd mixture

½ tbsp coriander powder

Stuffed tomatoes

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

2 tsp butter, cubed

A little water

Prepared stuffing

Salt, to taste For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil Method For the stuffing Add the namkeen chana dal, masoor dal moth, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, coriander stems, ginger and green chillies to a bowl. Add salt, Degi red chilli powder, asafoetida and carom seeds. Mix well. Transfer the mixture to a mixer grinder and pulse until it forms a coarse powder. Set aside. For the stuffed tomatoes Make deep cuts in the tomatoes, taking care not to cut them completely through. Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt and generously fill them with the prepared stuffing. Gently press the tomatoes together to secure the filling and set aside. For the curd mixture Combine the beaten curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and Degi red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well and set aside. For the gravy Heat the mustard oil in a handi. Once hot, add the cumin seeds. Add the prepared curd mixture and coriander powder. Cook for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the masala. Carefully place the stuffed tomatoes into the gravy. Add the chopped coriander, butter, a little water and some of the prepared stuffing. Cover and cook for seven to eight minutes, or until the tomatoes are tender and cooked through. Carefully remove the tomatoes and transfer them to a tray or plate. Add a little more water and salt to the gravy, if needed, and bring it to a quick boil. Transfer the stuffed tomatoes to a serving dish and pour the hot gravy over them. Garnish with a coriander sprig and a drizzle of chilli oil. Serve hot with roti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2 to 4) For the stuffing 1 cup namkeen chana dal

¼ cup masoor dal moth

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

⅓ cup roasted peanuts

1 to 2 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

2 to 3 green chillies, roughly chopped

Salt, to taste

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida

A pinch of carom seeds For the stuffed tomatoes 5 large tomatoes

Salt, to taste

Prepared stuffing For the curd mixture ½ cup curd, beaten

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder For the gravy 1 tbsp mustard oil

1 to 2 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

Prepared curd mixture

½ tbsp coriander powder

Stuffed tomatoes

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

2 tsp butter, cubed

A little water

Prepared stuffing

Salt, to taste For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil Method For the stuffing Add the namkeen chana dal, masoor dal moth, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, coriander stems, ginger and green chillies to a bowl. Add salt, Degi red chilli powder, asafoetida and carom seeds. Mix well. Transfer the mixture to a mixer grinder and pulse until it forms a coarse powder. Set aside. For the stuffed tomatoes Make deep cuts in the tomatoes, taking care not to cut them completely through. Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt and generously fill them with the prepared stuffing. Gently press the tomatoes together to secure the filling and set aside. For the curd mixture Combine the beaten curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and Degi red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well and set aside. For the gravy Heat the mustard oil in a handi. Once hot, add the cumin seeds. Add the prepared curd mixture and coriander powder. Cook for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the masala. Carefully place the stuffed tomatoes into the gravy. Add the chopped coriander, butter, a little water and some of the prepared stuffing. Cover and cook for seven to eight minutes, or until the tomatoes are tender and cooked through. Carefully remove the tomatoes and transfer them to a tray or plate. Add a little more water and salt to the gravy, if needed, and bring it to a quick boil. Transfer the stuffed tomatoes to a serving dish and pour the hot gravy over them. Garnish with a coriander sprig and a drizzle of chilli oil. Serve hot with roti. {{/usCountry}}

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