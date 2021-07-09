Warm up this weekend with this noodle soup by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

We all love eating noodles whether its Maggi or spicy street style Hakka noodles, and every slurp of noodles is like a trip down memory lane. However, while most noodles are made from maida they can be quite unhealthy on the stomach and the warm comforting feeling that is associated with them is quickly replaced with constipation and aches. However if you wish to indulge in noodles, a healthier rice noodle, wheat noodle or even zucchini noodles will be much healthier and nutritious as compared to refined flour noodles.

This Vegetable Noodle Soup recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor can be made using any type of noodles and is a quick fix taking less than 30 minutes to prep and serve. Check it out:

Ingredients for Vegetable Noodle Soup Recipe

Noodles thinly sliced 4-5

Mushrooms cut into thin strips 1 medium

Green capsicum cut into thin strips 1/2 medium

Spinach finely shredded 8-10 leaves

Noodles 40 grams

Oil 1 tablespoon

Garlic crushed 2-3 tablespoons

Dried red chilli seeded and shredded 1

Vegetable stock 4-5 cups

MSG 1/4 teaspoon

White pepper powder 1/4 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Vinegar 1 tablespoon

Method

Step 1

Start by heating some oil in a wok or a pan, to this add the garlic and stir fry for half a minute until you start to smell the aroma. Then add in the mushrooms, carrot and capsicum and stir fry for two minutes.

Step 2

To this add the chilli and immediately stir in stock. Bring the entire mixture to a boil and then add the noodles, reduce the heat and let the flavours of the stock absorb in the noodles.

Step 3

Simmer for three to four minutes stirring occasionally. Add the MSG, white pepper powder and salt. Stir in the vinegar and shredded spinach leaves, simmer for a minute and serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy Sanjeev Kapoor)

