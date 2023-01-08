Warm up your winter night with a dinner of sliced duck in orange sauce

Poultry like chicken, duck, turkey and eggs are the best source of bioavailable proteins and are termed as complete proteins since all the dietary essential amino acids are abundantly present in them. Complete protein sources like chicken, turkey, duck and egg are high on quantity and quality and 100% digested.

Poultry meat is an important component of a healthy and well-balanced diet due to its nutritional richness with moderate energy content, highly digestible proteins of good nutritional quality, healthy fats, B-group vitamins and minerals. So, tick off nutrition for day with a dinner of sliced duck in orange sauce following this recipe -

Ingredients:

Duck- 250gm

Butter- 100 gm

Ginger- 1 teaspoon

Diced Orange (deseeded)- 250 gm

Salt- to taste

Fresh Orange Juice- 500 ml

Tomato Sauce- 200 ml

Onion- Sliced

Red & Yellow Bell Pepper- ½ of each

Garlic- 1 tablespoon

Red chili paste- 4 teaspoon

Sesame seed- ½ table spoon

Sugar- to taste

Refined Oil

Method:

First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat. Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little. Add in diced onion, red and yellow capsicum. Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger and garlic paste, salt and sugar, chilli paste, tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and sauté them to prepare the orange sauce.

Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat. Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top.

Portion: 2-3 People

Preparation time: 20 minutes

(Recipe: Head Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki)