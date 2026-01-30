World Croissant Day 2026: Try these 3 irresistible croissant recipes to bake at home to indulge your sweet cravings
Whip up sweet treats on the occasion of such a delightful day by channeling your inner baker this weekend and experimenting with different flavours.
World Croissant Day 2026: Croissant is a decadent, lip-smacking, indulgent treat that makes every bite a celebration. Flaky, buttery, and irresistibly soft croissants feel like a sweet gastronomic extravaganza for taste buds. To feel special and celebrate little moments with a sweet treat, you don't have to always order out. What if you can make it at home?
Croissants may sound fancy, but with a little bit of patience, you can bake them yourself and turn your kitchen into a mini bakery for a few moments, with the mouth-watering aroma of warm croissants wafting through your home.
Furthermore, with croissants, the possibilities are endless, whether it is the classic, buttered one or the ones with creamy fillings when you want to experiment and try new flavours. Whether you love rich chocolate, tangy fruity flavours, or even savoury, nutty ones, there's a croissant recipe to satisfy your every craving.
So channel your inner, tie your apron and get ready to whip up some croissant which have a wide variety of flavours, fillings and textures, a little bit of everything for all moods.
Delhi-based chef Arushi Hasija shared with HT Lifestyle three easy-to-make croissants:
1. Almond croissant
Ingredients
For almond cream-
- 45g butter
- 45g caster sugar
- 45g egg (1 no.)
- 45g almond flour/ground almonds
- Orange zest, optional
- Almond flakes, to top
Method
- To make the almond cream, mix everything together and cream until light and fluffy.
- Spread a layer of almond cream on one half of the croissant and top with almond flakes.
- Bake at 180 °C for 10-12 minutes or until the frangipane layer is golden.
- Dust some icing sugar and eat warm.
2. Strawberry croissant
Ingredients
For mascarpone filling-
- 60 grams mascarpone
- 2-3 tablespoons icing sugar
- 50 grams whipped cream
For macerated strawberries-
- 5-7 chopped strawberries
- 1 tablespoon caster sugar
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
Method
- To macerate the berries, toss them in sugar and lemon juice and let them sit for 5-7 minutes until juicy.
- To make the mascarpone filling, beat together the mascarpone and icing sugar.
- Fold in the whipped cream.
- Cut a croissant in half and put macerated strawberries on the bottom half.
- Pipe some mascarpone filling and top with some more macerated strawberries.
- Cover the croissant with the other half and dust with icing sugar.
3. Cookie croissant
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon caster sugar
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 2-3 tablespoons Chocolate chips
Method
- Mix together the butter, caster sugar and brown sugar.
- Fold in the flour and baking soda. If the dough feels too dry, add a few drops of milk to bring it together. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Slice the croissant in half and spread a layer of the cookie dough. Cover with the other half of the croissant and some more cookie dough.
- Bake at 180 C for 8-10 minutes or until golden.
