World Croissant Day 2026: Try these 3 irresistible croissant recipes to bake at home to indulge your sweet cravings

World Croissant Day 2026: Croissant is a decadent, lip-smacking, indulgent treat that makes every bite a celebration. Flaky, buttery, and irresistibly soft croissants feel like a sweet gastronomic extravaganza for taste buds. To feel special and celebrate little moments with a sweet treat, you don't have to always order out. What if you can make it at home? Croissant is a decadent sweet treat that is sure to give an indulgence boost. (Freepik)

Croissants may sound fancy, but with a little bit of patience, you can bake them yourself and turn your kitchen into a mini bakery for a few moments, with the mouth-watering aroma of warm croissants wafting through your home.



ALSO READ: Croissant among top 5 'best breakfasts' in the world: Best Delhi-NCR reccos to relish the French delicacy!

Furthermore, with croissants, the possibilities are endless, whether it is the classic, buttered one or the ones with creamy fillings when you want to experiment and try new flavours. Whether you love rich chocolate, tangy fruity flavours, or even savoury, nutty ones, there's a croissant recipe to satisfy your every craving.

So channel your inner, tie your apron and get ready to whip up some croissant which have a wide variety of flavours, fillings and textures, a little bit of everything for all moods.

Delhi-based chef Arushi Hasija shared with HT Lifestyle three easy-to-make croissants: