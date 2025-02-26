World Pistachio Day 2025: Celebrate the green nut with these 5 delicious recipes

World Pistachio Day 2025: Pistachios are celebrated on February 26, honouring this vibrant green nut. It has a rich taste with a slightly sweet flavour along with a mild, salty taste. The nut also has a luxurious buttery texture that sets the nut apart. There's no doubt that pistachios inherently exude a sense of indulgence and premium quality. Pistachios have a sweet and salty taste.(Freepik)

Dedicate World Pistachio Day to a day of pure scrumptious goodness by making pistachios the star of your dessert recipes.

Chef Amit Sharma, Head Chef at Love and Cheesecake shared five recipes which have pistachio as the hero ingredient:

Ghevar Pistachio Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For ghevar base

1 cup All-purpose Flour

¼ cup Ghee

½ cup Ice Cold Water

1 cup Chilled Water

1 tbsp Vinegar

Oil (for frying)

For cheesecake filling

200g Cream Cheese

½ cup Whipping Cream

¼ cup Condensed Milk

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

¼ cup Pistachio Paste

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

For garnish

Chopped Pistachios

Silver Leaf (Varak)

Rose Petals

Method:

Prepare ghevar base

In a bowl, mix flour and ghee until crumbly. Add ice-cold water gradually and whisk until smooth.

Add vinegar and more chilled water to get a runny consistency.

Heat oil in a deep pan, pour batter from a height in circular motions to create a honeycomb pattern. Fry until golden brown. Let cool.

Prepare cheesecake filling

Whisk cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth.

Fold in whipped cream, condensed milk, pistachio paste, and cardamom powder.

Assemble

Pour cheesecake filling over the cooled ghevar base and refrigerate for 4-6 hours.

Garnish with pistachios, silver leaf, and rose petals before serving.

Vegan Lemon Pistachio & Raspberry Cake

Ingredients:

For cake batter

2 cups Almond Flour

1 cup All-purpose Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

½ cup Coconut Sugar

1 cup Coconut Milk

¼ cup Coconut Oil

2 tbsp Lemon Zest

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

½ cup Chopped Pistachios

For raspberry compote

1 cup Fresh Raspberries

2 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 tsp Lemon Juice

Method:

Make raspberry compote

Cook raspberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice on low heat until thick. Set aside.

Make cake batter

In a bowl, mix dry ingredients: almond flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and coconut sugar.

In another bowl, whisk coconut milk, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla.

Fold wet ingredients into dry, then stir in pistachios.

Bake

Preheat oven to 170°C.

Pour batter into a greased pan, swirl in raspberry compote, and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Cool before serving.

Wild Strawberry & Pistachio Chiboust

Ingredients:

For pistachio sponge

½ cup Pistachio Flour

½ cup Almond Flour

¼ cup Sugar

2 Eggs

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ cup Melted Butter

For strawberry chiboust cream

200ml Whole Milk

2 Egg Yolks

3 tbsp Sugar

1 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tsp Gelatin (bloomed in 2 tbsp water)

½ cup Strawberry Purée

½ cup Whipped Cream

For garnish

Sliced wild strawberries

Chopped pistachios

Method:

Make pistachio sponge

Whisk eggs and sugar until fluffy. Fold in pistachio and almond flour, vanilla, and melted butter.

Bake at 170°C for 12-15 minutes.

Prepare chiboust cream

Heat milk in a pan.

Whisk yolks, sugar, and cornstarch separately, then temper with warm milk.

Return to heat until thick, then stir in bloomed gelatin and strawberry purée. Cool.

Fold in whipped cream.

Assemble

Layer sponge, chiboust cream, and fresh strawberries. Chill before serving.

Pistachio Yoghurt Cake

Ingredients:

For cake batter

1½ cups All-purpose Flour

½ cup Pistachio Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

½ cup Sugar

½ cup Greek Yogurt

½ cup Vegetable Oil

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ cup Chopped Pistachios

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Grease a cake tin.

Whisk sugar, yoghurt, oil, vanilla, and cardamom powder until combined.

Sift in flour, pistachio flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Fold gently.

Add chopped pistachios and mix.

Pour batter into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Cool before slicing.

Pistachio Layered Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For biscuit base

1½ cups crushed Digestive Biscuits

½ cup melted butter

For cheesecake layers

300g Cream Cheese

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup Whipping Cream

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ cup Pistachio Paste

¼ cup Dark Chocolate (melted)

For garnish

Crushed pistachios

Dark chocolate shavings

Method:

Prepare biscuit base

Mix biscuit crumbs with melted butter. Press into a springform pan and chill.

Make cheesecake layers

Whisk cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Divide into two portions: mix pistachio paste into one, and melted dark chocolate into the other.

Fold whipped cream into both mixtures.

Assemble

Spread the pistachio cheesecake layer over the crust, chill for 15 minutes.

Add the chocolate cheesecake layer.

Refrigerate for 4-6 hours.

Garnish

Sprinkle with crushed pistachios and chocolate shavings before serving.

Enjoy World Pistachio Day with these irresistible desserts that celebrate the nut's rich, buttery goodness. The crunch and sweet and salty tastes of these recipes will surely win over every pistachio fan.

